Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Welcomes Joel Johnson as Chief Digital Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Welcomes Joel Johnson as Chief Digital Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., yesterday announced that Joel Johnson has been hired and appointed as the companys Chief Digital Officer. Johnson will be responsible for continuing the growth of Guarantys digital product offerings with a focus on creating a streamlined user experience for the companys digital and mobile banking customers while growing the companys digital asset products.

As digital innovation comes to the forefront of the financial industry, Guarantys Chief Digital Officer sees opportunities for growth by creating digital services for our customers that meet their holistic needs while also providing a user experience that is personal and simple, and meeting the companys business customers demands for growing financial and payment services. Johnson, in partnership with the team, will help Guaranty better serve its communities with digital banking offerings, including the potential cryptocurrency and digital wallet service offerings the bank is currently studying.

Ty Abston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty, said, We are pleased to have Joel on our team. With the ever-changing digital landscape, Joel will help us stay at the forefront of serving our customers today and into the future.

Joel Johnson brings more than 20 years of proven experience helping top-tier organizations across multiple industries establish a purpose-driven digital strategy and redefine their customer experiences and product strategies. Most recently, Johnson led UT Southwestern Medical Centers digital initiatives by developing online and mobile channel interactions with data-driven performance solutions.

Joel is a graduate of the University of North Texas with a B.B.A. degree in Business Computer Information Systems.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 31 banking locations across 24 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2021, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $2.9 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.5 billion. Visit gnty.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210517005950/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment