US Lighting Group, Inc. spins off Intellitronix to focus on bigger markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

US Lighting Group, Inc. spins off Intellitronix to focus on bigger markets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

Euclid, Ohio, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Lighting Group, Inc. (

USLG, Financial), announced today that it has teamed up with Evergreen Cooperatives, an internationally recognized nonprofit focused on revitalizing urban neighborhoods by preserving jobs that build middle-class wealth, to transition its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corp. to an employee owned model.

Intellitronix, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group ( USLG), manufactures automotive aftermarket digital gauges for the antique and muscle car markets.

Fund for Employee Ownership, an Evergreen Cooperatives social impact initiative designed to fund company transitions to employee ownership, acquired certain assets of Intellitronix Corp. The Funds mission is to make a positive impact on Americas economy, our capital markets, and peoples lives.

The transaction benefits the remaining subsidiaries of the U.S. Lighting Group, Cortes Campers (www.cortescampers.com), Fusion X Marine (www.fusionxmarine.com) and our upcoming product line of composite off grid houses (www.futurohouses.com) which will now have additional capital to focus on new business opportunities, fuel growth, and ensure that manufacturing operations of those companies continue to expand. The influx of additional capital will provide US Lighting Group, Inc. with resources to focus on its newest ventures in the Composites and the Recreational Vehicle industry.

Paul Spivak, CEO of US Lighting Group, added that this transaction strengthens the development and growth of our other companies and provides additional equity needed for up listing to NASDAQ.

Jeanette Webster, Chief Investment Officer of the Fund for Employee Ownership at Evergreen, stated this transaction represents the first manufacturing company conversion for the Fund. We are excited to add Intellitronix to our growing network of employee-owned businesses in the Cleveland area.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (

USLG, Financial) is a holding company that currently consists of Cortes Campers, a revolutionary manufacturer of recreational vehicles utilizing vacuum infusion and the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight and stronger RV travel trailers and campers. Fusion X Marine is boat manufacturer and franchisor that is in the process of selling worldwide mini powerboat rental franchises to fill an untapped niche. Futuro houses plans to manufacture composite off grid houses for the tiny house market. The companies have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. All divisions are in the process of setting up a worldwide exclusive territory sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIzODEzNyM0MTg4NzMzIzUwMDA2ODI3OA==
caa4b920-7ffd-4fcf-9312-242312ea7eae
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment