Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders





Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (Hims & Hers, NYSE: HIMS), a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, will hold its virtual annual meeting of shareholders on June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.









A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com%2F.









Shareholders who wish to participate can access the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FHIMS2021. In order for shareholders to submit questions and vote, shareholders will be required to follow the procedures set forth in the Hims & Hers Proxy Statement, which can be accessed online at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.forhims.com%2F or at the SECs website at www.sec.gov.









About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.









Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide access to quality, convenient and affordable care for all Americans. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.





