MICT's filing of a registration statement today relates to registration of a portion of restricted shares previously issued, as well as the registration of a new shelf registration statement, and does not reflect a new issuance of stock

MONTVALE, N.J., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today MICT, Inc. ( MICT) (MICT or the Company) filed an S-3 registration statement. The Company wishes to note that the filing is for dual purposes as follows: (i) registering a portion of the restricted shares it has already issued; and (ii) registering a new shelf registration statement to enable it to take advantage of potential growth opportunities in the future. Todays filing does not have any effect on the Companys number of shares presently issued and outstanding.



About MICT, Inc.

MICT, Inc. (NasdaqCM: MICT) operates through its subsidiaries, GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd ("GFHI") and its various fully owned subsidiaries or VIE structures. And Micronet. GFHI's versatile proprietary trading technology platform is designed to serve a large number of high growth sectors in the global fintech space. Primary areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading and sales of insurance products in several high-growth foreign markets including Asia where GFH owns a substantial proprietary database of users. Micronet operates in the growing telematics and commercial Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market, mainly in the United States and Europe. Micronet designs, develops, manufactures and sells mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions in challenging work environments.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations about receiving orders for our products in the future, statements regarding our business and operations, statements regarding SmartCam, our expectations regarding the global logistics and transportation telematics industry growth, and the belief that a majority stake in Micronet will leverage our global platform to grow the telematics business. Such forward-looking statements and their implications involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.