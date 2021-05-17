Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ALNY, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $135.89 per share and the market cap of $16 billion, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.30, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $570.9 million and loss of $7.544 a share. Its operating margin is -140.91%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 62.8%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -4%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's return on invested capital is -61.15, and its cost of capital is 7.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is shown below:

In conclusion, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NAS:ALNY, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.