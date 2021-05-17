Universal Display Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Universal Display (NAS:OLED, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $195.79 per share and the market cap of $9.2 billion, Universal Display stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Universal Display is shown in the chart below.

Because Universal Display is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 8.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.65% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Universal Display has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of Universal Display is 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Universal Display is strong. This is the debt and cash of Universal Display over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Universal Display has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $450.6 million and earnings of $3.08 a share. Its operating margin is 39.19%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Universal Display is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Universal Display over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Universal Display is 8.2%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Universal Display's ROIC was 28.70, while its WACC came in at 8.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Universal Display is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Universal Display (NAS:OLED, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Universal Display stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

