Point72 Asset Management Buys Western Digital Corp, Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Investment company Point72 Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Western Digital Corp, Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Point72 Asset Management owns 927 stocks with a total value of $21.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,320,000 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 8,579,975 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.75% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 5,407,700 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1932.11% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,602,400 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 602.04% Visa Inc (V) - 1,446,403 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,909,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 779,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 475,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 714,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 355,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $308.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 234,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 1932.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,407,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 602.04%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,602,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 117.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,579,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 147.47%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,517,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 998.33%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $559.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.06%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36.

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.81%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Point72 Asset Management still held 128,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 92.57%. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Point72 Asset Management still held 279,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 66.07%. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Point72 Asset Management still held 1,023,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 85.47%. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1531.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Point72 Asset Management still held 15,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 72.59%. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Point72 Asset Management still held 1,081,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.16%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Point72 Asset Management still held 596,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.