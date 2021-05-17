Point72 Asset Management Buys Western Digital Corp, Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: AMAT, EXPE, CRM, SGEN, SQ, WAT, IQ, FDX, BABA, EW, PRGO, LEGN, CMRX, OMF, PAX, COST, NKE, BA, ICUI, OXY, SPLK, BAC, TECH, WPF, JCI, WMT, SNOW, CERN, TER, ULTA, TNDM, ORIC, KSS, VMC, TNL, CAR, IFF, REGI, MREO, ERIC, MLM, RXN, SAGE, SWAV, SJM, PEP, TME, NYT, TS, KTB, FTOC, GT, RCL, CROX, CBOE, KIN, TWLO, AMRX, PSFE, CNP, EEFT, MTD, ROP, TEVA, TRP, COR, VAC, ESPR, VZIO, IBN, KBH, STE, WEX, SIX, APTV, MOGO, ADNT, FND, TCDA, AAC.U, RXDX, RXDX, TVTY, BC, CPB, CSCO, CLF, FE, MCD, MSI, WFG, HCI, PBA, ARGX, CARG, ALLK, SI, ACET, SBTX, DSEY, SRPT, ISRG, MNRO, THC, HTHT, NOMD, PRQR, SFIX, AXNX, FOXA, VIH, NGAB.U, SRNGU, BF.B, CCI, FCNCA, ITRI, LYV, LMNX, MRVL, PPC, PII, MODV, RAD, SGMO, SBUX, QRTEA, EHTH, CFX, DISCK, FN, GMAB, ALSN, RVNC, PEN, ACRS, IEA, WMG, ATHA, OCDX, CLIM.U, AMT, AGEN, LIVN, DHI, XRAY, ETN, HON, MRO, MKC, OLN, NTR, UNM, MAXR, STLA, DOOR, ANET, CERC, AA, CLDR, DESP, STNE, TW, ANNX, DYN, EAR, CLII, DRVN, GMTX, BLDR, CPE, DKS, EXR, RHP, HAIN, IDA, JBHT, MSM, MRCY, NAT, JWN, PSA, PWR, RJF, RIGL, TEX, CUBE, ABUS, STNG, LYB, MTSI, NOW, WIX, VRAY, SUM, WVE, VST, KERN, AHCO, KNSA, AVRO, FOX, ALUS, PASG, RACA, HEC, TREB, YALA, HZAC, RIDE, SNPR, FTIV, APSG, RMGBU, PACXU, BTRS, FRX, HMPT, CHK, HUGS.U, PCT, ACN, ALB, BKE, CNA, CCJ, ENLC, SSP, FRO, HOG, IART, LEN, LPX, MET, SLM, SIVB, STLD, NCTY, WFC, WAL, GPRE, CYCC, PRIM, CNK, FOLD, TNK, BLNK, ZNGA, PAGP, ACB, ELDN, COLL, UA, LSXMK, TRHC, LGF.A, INVH, KIDS, RCUS, TRTN, RPAY, GRTS, ITMR, JMIA, STSA, CAN, ESSC, ACCD, SOAC, IAC, GIK, ARYA, ORPH, GRSV, FHTX, LESL, LEAP, OLMA, SPNV, ATAC, ACIC, CFAC, RSVA, PRSRU, ARBG, DLCAU, RBLX, SPRQ, RLX, HMCO, RMGB, MTAC, SNII.U, OLO, NAPA, OLK, COUR, DISAU, FLWS, CLDX, CMC, FL, FOSL, HIBB, HUN, JBLU, SMSI, ZUMZ, HIMX, LBTYK, CLNE, NOG, AMRC, GDOT, EPAM, IMMP, AMH, QTWO, EVFM, NEXT, LSXMA, MYOV, TRVG, ACMR, EOLS, CWK, MIRM, ETWO, RBAC, JCICU, CRHC, FCAC, PDAC, FSTX, AGC, SEAH, NGAC, VCVC, DMYI, HCAR, AGCB, GSAQU, EUSGU, LMACU, HTPA, MOTV, PGRWU, ATMR.U, SCOA, CCV, CVII.U, CHAA.U, SPGS.U, INNV, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, HAYW, RTPYU, FNCH, DOCN, SEMR, LVTX, ZH, EWY, RSX, SLV,
- Added Positions: WDC, BIDU, UBER, DXC, ALGN, AMZN, PAGS, PYPL, VRTX, VIPS, INSM, GILD, CNC, NTRA, DG, CNI, NFLX, USFD, NEE, VSH, PLAN, CPRT, SBNY, GBT, MDT, CTMX, QURE, OTIS, SYF, SHC, SJI, SE, ARVN, STM, EVRG, JBL, VFC, ELAN, ALK, ADSK, TDG, V, EL, EHC, CRIS, DVN, TFX, CVE, TRIP, VRM, PCG, HWM, LYFT, PAYA, DOX, BAX, TVTX, RGNX, APD, AON, CCMP, CRL, ETR, INSP, DLTR, HUM, MS, NXPI, EXC, SYY, TGT, PFGC, MGM, NCR, BKNG, TDY, GLPG, ZTS, AFMD, MCRB, FTCH, NOVA, AFG, AME, CACI, CBRL, FLEX, NICE, TWTR, KDMN, FBRX, OMC, PVH, SLB, SIMO, FIVE, OUT, ESTC, NGM, ALGM, AMED, AXGN, PODD, SEM, ANGI, PTGX, ELF, APLS, LUNG, SPIB, CB, AES, ALKS, BG, HSY, MHK, MRTX, CLSK, MEDP, REAL, LEV, WISH, SPY, XLE, AMRN, CSX, CAT, CNX, EXP, SPR, ENPH, HUBS, Z, CTRN, DAR, GPN, NVAX, NUAN, SU, ACOR, MA, SBH, MLCO, FTI, VOYA, NSTG, QTS, IMUX, XENE, CVNA, GTHX, BCYC, MORF, KDNY, ARRY, TWCT, VSPR, HYFM, ANGO, HRC, HUBG, IMO, LBTYA, MAT, SNY, XPO, EQNR, VLO, WST, WLK, CLNY, RCM, LPLA, ZGNX, TROX, PANW, SBSW, XNCR, NLTX, FRPT, ADAP, NTLA, RETA, AZRE, GDS, VREX, MRSN, COGT, APLT, DT, CHPT, FUSN, DFHT, DEN, CERE, TPGY, ARCH, DDS, LAMR, MYGN, RDNT, TREX, DK, CLR, BEP, AR, ICHR, HCC, SAIL, TBIO, CRNX, KROS, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMD, LVS, AZO, ACGL, MSFT, JD, DELL, FB, COF, FIS, ANTM, CRWD, BMY, MCHP, DXCM, LB, TMUS, PTCT, COP, MNST, XEL, CYBR, PINS, CNQ, DUK, RNG, CMCSA, ADS, KSU, TXRH, WDAY, DRNA, MU, HLT, ALLY, ROKU, RVLV, AZN, KO, DRI, EXEL, MCK, WRB, BURL, VG, EQH, AVTR, C, CSGP, D, ON, RL, ZYME, ODFL, RDS.A, SRE, UHS, TEAM, FOUR, DHR, PG, AUPH, TXG, BPOP, RTX, POST, PLAY, SEAS, BIIB, ROST, DFS, HCA, MPC, MGNX, KRYS, DOCU, AVT, ICE, UAA, SMPL, AEO, ADI, CYTK, DOV, GPS, HXL, MT, TPX, SHOP, BILL, TRIT, CE, VTRS, RSG, GMED, FIVN, GRWG, SAM, VALE, DLB, PBR, ATEC, KDP, PFPT, ZEN, ATRA, OTIC, LBRDK, MSGS, ARQT, LPRO, BK, BMRN, HAE, INTU, PH, WLTW, NMIH, AGLE, STRO, FULC, NCNO, CMS, CCEP, HIG, MGA, ORLY, RGEN, SMG, TJX, WBS, FTS, TRGP, VNET, SYNH, DGNR, MNSO, ALNY, PLCE, DD, MKSI, MGI, OSTK, SAFM, TMO, VRNT, RDS.B, AER, DAL, ACHC, CZR, BSIG, ENR, RUN, SWCH, BAND, CHX, TLRY, TLRY, REPL, AKRO, RPTX, RXT, PRAX, ADBE, AAP, APA, BCO, CF, CCK, OVV, FBP, HLF, HSKA, LII, OGE, OSK, TIMB, CELH, PM, CALX, GM, AGIO, INGN, RLMD, SNDX, CALA, CDK, BOOT, EVH, TCMD, LW, IDYA, IMVT, INMD, SSPK, JWS, GLD, XLU, ALE, ANF, BJRI, TPR, ERF, MRK, BLU, SIG, SM, TARO, DMAC, YY, AXSM, CDEV, ALNA, SURF, CNST, CARR, SLQT, DMYD, QELL, QS, MASS, EWW, HRTX, ASML, XEC, CPA, UFS, FITB, GIII, MKL, MEIP, SCVL, POR, EDU, VRTS, LE, VRDN, GPRO, ASND, EAF, VIAO, DGNS,
- Sold Out: LLY, FISV, DIS, IQV, SPGI, BHC, PRSP, ZS, DECK, MGLN, UTHR, BLK, AVGO, GNRC, GOOG, SCHW, INCY, LIN, SWKS, CHTR, BDX, MDLZ, CDAY, JPM, RNR, NARI, ORCL, RH, TLND, ATVI, ST, XOM, GNTX, AXTA, BFT, ALXN, FNF, TTMI, LITE, CRUS, TRU, HD, MP, BCRX, BGCP, LULU, BERY, ATUS, MDB, CCL, COO, IONS, MKTX, LUV, WB, AYX, PRCH, AVY, CP, UNP, MELI, NET, WY, WWE, OAC, BDTX, CTAS, CTSH, FICO, FBC, BX, H, MX, ANAB, BKR, LNT, ATR, CVS, LNG, GE, NXST, SAVE, PCTY, PLNT, NTNX, HCAT, SMMC, ONEM, OSH, MRVI, ALV, BDC, EQT, FMC, FHI, HEI, NYCB, OMCL, PPL, PZZA, QDEL, RRC, GWW, TECK, TAK, CNCE, TDOC, AGR, OPCH, BAM, CHE, SNP, CTB, GSK, GLNG, MTCH, RPM, RDN, POOL, TSN, CLVT, ACAD, ATO, EAT, MEOH, NDAQ, NI, PNW, NLOK, VRSN, CVLT, ALGT, APO, AMCX, CLVS, AMBC, INOV, PDD, SDC, BRP, PPD, ABG, CNMD, RE, HELE, NVR, PCH, SAIA, IRBT, OC, TRIL, ADUS, IRWD, ABBV, ALDX, QRVO, CHMA, APPN, ZUO, NIO, PSN, CSTL, HMCOU, MTACU, EEM, MSOS, AMN, ARW, BIO, BSX, BRO, ELY, TCOM, ENDP, FFG, HAL, IVC, MAN, MUR, NJR, PLUG, RF, BB, DHC, SNN, SWN, USB, WPC, WW, KALU, EBS, SQM, LEA, JKS, KN, CGC, MC, HPE, BHVN, AVLR, GH, ETRN, CALT, CRHC.U, FROG, LEAP.U, FGNA.U, FCACU, SEAH.U, SPNV.U, AJAX.U, DMYI.U, ARBGU, PHICU, FGNA, SVOKU, CGNT, CGNT, Y, ALL, AJG, AXS, BLDP, BXP, BRKS, CMD, CW, EIX, ELS, ONCT, HALO, HST, INTC, VIAV, KIM, KLIC, SR, MTG, MPWR, NBIX, CDMO, PDCE, ROK, SJR, STMP, SSYS, SUI, SPWR, TM, VSAT, CMPR, WTM, AAWW, VNDA, FLY, COCP, PACB, ZG, CHEF, SRC, PBF, BCC, REXR, FEYE, CRTO, COMM, ESNT, SC, GRUB, QTNT, NAVI, GDDY, VIRT, JELD, BYSI, AM, BHF, FNKO, SONO, HARP, TMDX, GAN, PROG, CCIV.U, RBAC.U, ENPC.U, ONCR, AGCUU, STPK, XPOA.U, STIC.U, CONXU, FSR, HCARU, OCA.U, SGAMU, HTPA.U, CERT, NEBCU, ABCL, MOTV.U, CCV.U, SCOAU, GFX.U, ICLN, VGK, XLP, AMP, ATRS, DBI, DBD, DPZ, GES, ING, IMMR, IBOC, APTO, ODP, ARGO, SOHU, SHO, SNV, X, INT, CVI, RGA, LOCO, PRI, FAF, SSTK, CONE, APAM, PGRE, JRVR, UNVR, OBSV, ARPO, QFIN, SCPL, IVA, GOCO, PAND, FSDC, DGNR.U, XPEV, TSHA, MCFE, HLXA, RTPZ.U, XL, GOEV, XLI,
For the details of
Steven Cohen 's stock buys and sells,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+cohen/current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,320,000 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 8,579,975 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.75%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 5,407,700 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1932.11%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,602,400 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 602.04%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,446,403 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,909,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 779,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 475,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 714,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 355,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $308.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 234,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 1932.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,407,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 602.04%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,602,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 117.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,579,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 147.47%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,517,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 998.33%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $559.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.06%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.81%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Point72 Asset Management still held 128,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 92.57%. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Point72 Asset Management still held 279,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 66.07%. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Point72 Asset Management still held 1,023,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 85.47%. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1531.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Point72 Asset Management still held 15,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 72.59%. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Point72 Asset Management still held 1,081,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.16%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Point72 Asset Management still held 596,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Cohen. Also check out:
1. Steven Cohen's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steven Cohen's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steven Cohen's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steven Cohen keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment