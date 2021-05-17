Point72 Asset Management Buys Western Digital Corp, Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Point72 Asset Management Buys Western Digital Corp, Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
May 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Point72 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, AutoZone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2021Q1, Point72 Asset Management owns 927 stocks with a total value of $21.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Steven Cohen 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+cohen/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steven Cohen
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,320,000 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  2. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 8,579,975 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.75%
  3. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 5,407,700 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1932.11%
  4. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,602,400 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 602.04%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,446,403 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)


Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $123.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,909,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)


Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $169.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 779,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)


Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 475,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)


Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 714,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)


Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 355,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)


Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $250.15 and $291.31, with an estimated average price of $273.24. The stock is now traded at around $308.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 234,322 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 1932.11%. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $76.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,407,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 602.04%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $189.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,602,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 117.75%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,579,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 147.47%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $36.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,517,578 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 998.33%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $559.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.06%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91.

Sold Out: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $29.36.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.81%. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2288.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.94%. Point72 Asset Management still held 128,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 92.57%. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.56%. Point72 Asset Management still held 279,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 66.07%. The sale prices were between $48.09 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $58.5. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Point72 Asset Management still held 1,023,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 85.47%. The sale prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1531.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Point72 Asset Management still held 15,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 72.59%. The sale prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Point72 Asset Management still held 1,081,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.16%. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Point72 Asset Management still held 596,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Cohen. Also check out:


1. Steven Cohen's Undervalued Stocks

2. Steven Cohen's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Steven Cohen's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Steven Cohen keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider