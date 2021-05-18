Romero Britto Launches NFT Art in Celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Sobewff(R)

Proceeds to Raise Funds for Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF) Beneficiary FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / World renowned artist Romero Britto, whose vibrant art earned him international recognition as the founder of "The Happy Art Movement," has unveiled his non-fungible token (NFT) in collaboration with SOBEWFF and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN). A new original piece entitled It's So Miami will debut as an NFT and be auctioned on OpenSea today, May 17th through May 24th. The piece ties into the 20th anniversary of the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF) as Romero Britto was the artist behind the Festival's first guest pass 20 years ago. As a partner in the auction, SOBEWFF's proceeds will benefit FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. The Romero Britto It's So Miami NFT collection can be found atwww.BrittoNFTs.com.

"Couldn't be happier to collaborate once again with the Festival! Food is a delicious art expression, and it was interesting to incorporate it in my artwork, as an NFT," comments Romero Britto.

It's So Miami is a colorful, culinary-inspired work combining Romero Britto's trademark elements of pop art, cubism and graffiti along with eye-popping colors and bold patterns. The winner of the It's So Miami auction piece will receive a South Beach Wine & Food Festival "Guest Pass For Life," allowing two people access to signature SOBEWFF events in perpetuity.

"We're thrilled to partner once again with Miami's most beloved and one of the world's most talented artists Romero Britto," said Lee Schrager, Founder & Director of SOBEWFF. "Britto designed our first ever Festival Guest Pass 20 years ago. Having his original NFT artwork for our 20th anniversary presents an incredible and innovative way to support FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management."

In addition to the one-of-a-kind piece, three breakout NFTs ("Burger," "Boat" and "Wine Glasses") derived from It's So Miami are now for sale, each as 100 individually numbered pieces. Each purchase unlocks a one-day pass to the Festival's 2022 Grand Tasting Village event.

The entire NFT collection was produced by the NFT digital studio of Miami-based Dolphin Entertainment, in collaboration with Tampa-based creative agency Tack United.

Miami-based artist Romero Britto has exhibited in the most prestigious galleries and museums in over 120 countries, including the Louvre Museum, and was the first living visual artist to present his work at the Soumaya Museum. He recently set a new, personal record-breaking sale for an acrylic and oil on canvas masterpiece (60" x 120"), "The First Supper," to a private American businessman and art collector. Britto is also considered the most licensed artist in history with his lifestyle brand, BRITTO.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF has raised more than $31.8 million for the School. In September 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin's Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Division is dedicated to designing, producing, distributing and promoting NFTs for itself and its clients within the film, television, music, gaming, culinary and technology industries. The NFTs division is comprised of executives across all six of Dolphin's wholly-owned subsidiaries blending their creative expertise in creative services, digital design, production, marketing, sales and public relations. To learn more, visit:https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Press Contact:

Luciana Salam | The Door | 786.306.0089 | [email protected]

CONTACT:

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

[email protected]

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com: