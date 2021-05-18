CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on May 18 to Discuss FDA's Statement on Leronlimab

VANCOUVER, Washington, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY), (CytoDyn or the Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing Vyrologix (leronlimab-PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Kelly, M.D., Chairman and Chief Medical Officer and Chris Recknor, M.D., Chief Operating Officer will host an investment community webcast on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



Management will provide an update on ongoing work with the United States FDA and other regulatory agencies on using sub-population data to ensure future adequate trial design, in order to continue to further its clinical development of leronlimab in the treatment of patients with COVID-19. As indicated by the FDA and the Company previously, the CD12 trial did not meet mITT endpoints. The Company will provide further clarification on the secondary endpoints met in the critically ill pre-specified sub-population. As we continue to work with the FDA and other regulatory agencies, we ask investors to limit their outreach and respect the regulatory approval processes.

Management will dedicate approximately 60 minutes to address questions submitted online by analysts and investors.

