Quhuo Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

BEIJING, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quhuo Limited ( QH) (the Company), a leading tech-enabled workforce operational solution platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 17, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.quhuo.cn/ and the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's Investor Relations Department at [email protected]

ABOUT QUHUO LIMITED

Quhuo Limited ( QH) is a leading workforce operational solution platform in China. Quhuo provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with significant e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuos platform helps its industry customers mobilize a large team of workers and utilizes a combination of training, performance monitoring and refinement, and incentives to transform them into skilled workers who can follow industry-specific, standardized and highly efficient service procedures. Within the on-demand consumer service ecosystem, the Company plays a unique and indispensable role as the link between consumer service businesses and the end consumers to enable the delivery of goods, services and experiences to consumers.

