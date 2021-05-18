Nutrien Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting





Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the Meeting). A total of 420,788,206 common shares, representing 73.80% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.









Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.









Election of Directors









Nutriens 11 director nominees were elected:





















Votes For (percent)























Votes Withheld (percent)











Christopher M. Burley











99.46%























0.54%











Maura J. Clark











98.79%























1.21%











Russell K. Girling











97.87%























2.13%











Miranda C. Hubbs











99.77%























0.23%











Raj S. Kushwaha











99.62%























0.38%











Alice D. Laberge











99.40%























0.60%











Consuelo E. Madere











99.38%























0.62%











Keith G. Martell











98.62%























1.38%











Aaron W. Regent











99.06%























0.94%











Mayo M. Schmidt











99.66%























0.34%











Nelson L.C. Silva











99.72%























0.28%













Appointment of Auditors









KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Nutrien.









Votes For (percent): 99.72%





Votes Withheld (percent): 0.28%









Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation









A non-binding advisory vote to accept Nutriens approach to executive compensation was approved.









Votes For (percent): 94.58%





Votes Against (percent): 5.42%









Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.









About Nutrien









Nutrien is the world's largest provider of crop inputs and services, playing a critical role in helping growers increase food production in a sustainable manner. We produce and distribute 27 million tonnes of potash, nitrogen and phosphate products world-wide. With this capability and our leading agriculture retail network, we are well positioned to supply the needs of our customers. We operate with a long-term view and are committed to working with our stakeholders as we address our economic, environmental and social priorities. The scale and diversity of our integrated portfolio provides a stable earnings base, multiple avenues for growth and the opportunity to return capital to shareholders.





