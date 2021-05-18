Johnson & Johnson: A Cornerstone Investment

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ, Financial) is one of the largest holdings in my personal portfolio, as the company's business model has provided for nearly six decades of dividend growth. This qualifies the company as a Dividend King. As one of just 30 or so companies with at least 50 consecutive years of raising dividend payments, Johnson & Johnson is in rarified air when it comes to dividend growth.

In this article, we will look at the company in detail to help illustrate why I believe Johnson & Johnson should be a cornerstone of any dividend growth portfolio.

Company background and historical performance

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, with annual sales above $90 billion and a market capitalization approaching $450 billion. The company is also very diversified, operating three distinct business segments, including pharmaceutical, which accounts for approximately half of total sales, medical devices, which contributes nearly a third of sales, and consumer products, which is responsible for remaining sales.

As you can see above, the diversified business model has allowed for fairly steady growth over a long period of time. Only a few times since 1990 has revenue failed to grow from the previous year. Only once in the last decade (2015) has annual revenue failed to improve from the prior year's result. Growth isn't astounding, but it is steady. The revenue has a compound annual growth rate of 2.4% over the last 10 years.

Earnings per share have increased at a slightly higher annual clip of 4.9%. Of course, this includes last year, which did see some impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, both positive and negative. Using the 10-year period ending at 2019, earnings per share had a CAGR of 6.2%. A lower share count has been a tailwind to earnings growth, but net profit still has improved at a rate of 4.5% annually since 2011.

The difference in revenue and earnings per share growth has much to do with an improving profit margin, which rose nearly 500 basis points to 26% from 2011 to 2020. The operating margin also grew substantially over the last decade, moving from 32.3% in 2011 all the way to 43.7% last year.

It is not surprising, then, to find that Johnson & Johnson scores very well on GuruFocus' profitability ranking:

Johnson & Johnson receives an 8 out of 10 in profitability according to GuruFocus as the company ranks in the top 90% of the more than 1,000 drug manufacturers in terms of operating margin, even though it doesn't compare as highly to Johnson & Johnson's own historical range. It's the same story for return on equity, return on assets and return on capital, as the company vastly outperforms its peers in these areas. The three-year earnings per share growth rate is the real bright spot, as it bests almost 99% of the competition.

There are two areas where Johnson & Johnson appears weak at first glance: the three-year revenue and three-year Ebitda growth rates only top about half of the drug manufacturer industry. Johnson & Johnson expects 2021 to be vastly improved against last year's results, so these metrics could see an improvement versus peers.

Long-term, Johnson & Johnson has been a slow and steady riser, with very few hiccups along the way. Growth doesn't blow you away, but the consistency is impressive, which is a major driving force in the company's ability to increase its dividend for a very long time.

Dividend analysis

Following a 5% dividend increase for the upcoming June 8 payment date, Johnson & Johnson's dividend growth streak has been extended to 59 years. The company is in the top 10 for longest dividend growth streaks in the market place.

According to The Dividend Investing Resource Center, which maintains a database of companies that have at least five consecutive years of dividend growth, Johnson & Johnson's dividend has increased by an average of:

6.2% over the past three years.

6.2% over the past five years.

6.6% over the past 10 years

Given the consistency of its business, it is not surprising that Johnson & Johnson has very similar dividend growth rates over various periods of time.

The 9% rally in shares since the start of the year has taken some of the steam out of the stock's dividend yield, but the current yield is in the top 30% of its industry and is approximately a full percentage point better than the average yield of the S&P 500. On the other hand, today's yield is at the low end of Johnson & Johnson's 10-year average. Buybacks, while not a major focus for the company, do beat almost 90% of peers and are at the high end of the company's long-term range.

While Johnson & Johnson's yield is lower than the recent average, it still holds up looking at a 30-year chart. It wasn't until the last recession and the ensuing years that shares offered a 3%+ yield. The typical yield since 1990 has been between 1% and 2%. Considering this, today's yield looks better.

Just as impressive as the length of dividend growth is Johnson & Johnson's ability to pay a well-covered dividend. And as you can see in the above chart, except for the very beginning of the time period, there have been very few years where the company's dividend wasn't supported by either free cash flow or earnings per share. The only troublesome spot was 2017, where earnings per share nosedived, but this was short-lived as this metric rebounded well the very next year.

Shareholders received $4.04 in dividends per share over the last four quarter while the company earned $8.32 per share, resulting in an earnings payout ratio of 49%. For context, Johnson & Johnson's average payout ratio dating back to 2011 is 48%. The company has held its earnings payout ratio is a very tight range of 43% to 54% over the last decade.

The dividend looks very safe using free cash flow as a guide as well. Johnson & Johnson has distributed $10.6 billion of dividends over the last four quarters while generating free cash flow of $20.9 billion for a free cash flow payout ratio of 51%. This matches the average free cash flow payout ratio since 2017.

Looking at the payout ratios shows why the company has such a lengthy dividend growth streak going. Johnson & Johnson's dividend has generally been more than covered by both earnings and free cash flow. The current payout ratios compare well to the longer-term averages, making it likely that Johnson & Johnson will continue to raise its distributions years into the future.

Recession performance

Johnson & Johnson's steady business also provided support during recessionary times.

Listed below are the company's earnings per share results before, during and after the last recession:

2006 earnings per share: $3.76

2007 earnings per share: $4.15 (9.4% increase)

2008 earnings per share: $4.57 (10.1% increase)

2009 earnings per share: $4.63 (1.3% increase)

2010 earnings per share: $4.76 (2.8% increase)

2011 earnings per share: $5.00 (5% increase)

Looking at these results you would have thought the 2007 to 2009 period was one of growth for the economy and not a significant financial crisis. This is the major benefit of operating a diversified business in a sector that tends to holdup despite the down portions of the economic cycle.

Listed below are the company's dividend per share totals for the same period:

2006 dividends: $1.46

2007 dividends: $1.62 (11% increase)

2008 dividends: $1.80 (11.1% increase)

2009 dividends: $1.93 (7.2% increase)

2010 dividends: $2.11 (9.3% increase)

2011 dividends: $2.25 (6.6% increase)

Johnson & Johnson not only enjoyed solid growth rates during the last recession, the company also continued its dividend growth streak with high single-digit and low double-digit raises. The company's dividend has been raised through six sperate recessions, a testament to Johnson & Johnson's business model.

Debt

Johnson & Johnson scores a 6 out of 10 in financial strength using GuruFocus' system. The company's best scores were in interest coverage, beating more than three-fourths of peers in this category. This score is also at the top end of Johnson & Johnson's 10-year historical range. The cash-debt ratio holds up well against the competition, but is much lower than usual for the company. The same goes for the equity-to-asset and debt-to-equity ratios. Lastly, Johnson & Johnson looks very safe using the Altman Z-score of 4.37.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company looks to be in extremely good shape. Total assets at the end of the first quarter were $173 billion, with currents assets numbering $52.5 billion. Cash and equivalents totaled $12.7 billion and Johnson & Johnson also held nearly $12 billion in short-term investments. Total liabilities came to $107 billion, with current liabilities of nearly $41 billion. The company does have long-term debt of $33.6 billion, but just $3.4 billion matures within the next year.

Johnson & Johnson has paid $239 million in interest expense over the last four quarters, resulting in a weighted average interest rate of less than 1%.

Considering Johnson & Johnson's cash position and free cash flow production, debt obligations don't appear to be a major obstacle going forward. This means that debt likely won't impede future dividend growth.

Valuation

Even with all the positives going for the company, Johnson & Johnson doesn't appear to be overtly expensive. With shares trading at $170 and the company guiding towards $9.50 of earnings per share in 2021, Johnson & Johnson trades with a forward price-earnings ratio of 17.9. This is drastically lower than the S&P 500's multiple and nearly identical to the stock's average price-earnings ratio of 17.8 since 2011.

Using GuruFocus' estimate of the stock's intrinsic value, Johnson & Johnson does look slightly overheated at the moment.

With a GF Value of $149.56, shares have a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, earning Johnson & Johnson a rating of modestly overvalued. It would take a 12%+ decrease in value for the stock to trade with its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.

Final thoughts

Johnson & Johnson has been remarkably consistent for a very long time, allowing the company to amass one of the most impressive dividend growth streaks in the entire market place. The dividend has rarely not been covered and future growth has almost never been in doubt. The company's business is recession tested and the dividend has been raised through the last six recessionary periods.

Johnson & Johnson's valuation is, in my opinion, reasonable, and it is in-line with its historical average. Shares do trade with a premium to their intrinsic value, but this seems warranted to me considering how well the company has performed over the long-term.

For these reasons, I continue to believe that Johnson & Johnson should be one of the first stocks bought by dividend growth investors.

Author disclosure: the author maintains a long position in Johnson & Johnson.

