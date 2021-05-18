Univar Solutions Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $26.98 per share and the market cap of $4.6 billion, Univar Solutions stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Univar Solutions is shown in the chart below.

Because Univar Solutions is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Univar Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Univar Solutions's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Univar Solutions over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Univar Solutions has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.2 billion and earnings of $0.37 a share. Its operating margin is 5.06%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Univar Solutions is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Univar Solutions over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Univar Solutions is -5.9%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -14.1%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Univar Solutions's return on invested capital is 6.16, and its cost of capital is 85.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Univar Solutions is shown below:

In short, the stock of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Univar Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

