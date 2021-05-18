ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Array Technologies, Inc. - ARRY





Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (KSF) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilJuly 13, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Array Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ARRY), if they purchased the Companys securities between October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the Class Period) and/or pursuant to the Companys October 2020 initial public offering, December 2020 secondary public offering, or March 2021 secondary public offering. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.









If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 13, 2021.









Array and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period and/or in the Offering Materials issued in conjunction with the public offerings, violating federal securities laws. Specifically, the action alleges that the Company failed to disclose that increases in commodity and freight costs had been negatively impacting the Companys business and operations.









On May 11, 2021, the Company disclosed that its first quarter 2021 results had missed profit analysts expectations and withdrew its full-year 2021 outlook, due to increases in steel and freight costs, leading analysts to cut their ratings on the Company.









On this news, shares of Array plummeted 46.1%, or $11.49 per share, to close at $13.46 per share on May 12, 2021.









The case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v. Array Technologies, Inc., et al., 21-cv-2396.









