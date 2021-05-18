Logo
Elixinol Wellness Makes Key Appointments To Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

New hires strengthen commercial and R&D capabilities to drive growth initiatives and product innovation

PR Newswire

SYDNEY, May 18, 2021

SYDNEY, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixinol Wellness Limited (Elixinol Wellness or the Company) (ASX:EXL; OTCQB:ELLXF), a global leader in the hemp derived CBD industry, innovating, and selling hemp derived CBD products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Hasselman as President Americas and Beata Silber as Global Head of R&D and Innovation.

The appointments are designed to drive the Company's transformation to being a global wellness business and follow a substantial body of work to reposition the business to achieve revenue growth and an accelerated path to profitability.

Global CEO of Elixinol Wellness, Oliver Horn said, "We are delighted to have secured two exceptional senior talents that bring market-leading commercial experience and big-brand know-how to Elixinol. These strategic appointments are a key step toward building sustainable, competitive advantages across our global business."

He continued, "The R&D and Innovation function was specifically created to drive Elixinol's focus on bringing unique, science-led products to our global markets. Beata is a huge coup for the Company in this area as she has been leading the charge for innovative product development at some of the world's leading consumer brands for the past decade."

Beata Silber joins Elixinol Wellness on 24 May 2021 from her current role as the Global Director R&D and Innovation at global health and nutrition company, H&H Group. She brings more than 20 years of experience in clinical research and over ten years' experience in the wellness innovation field, including Head of Research & Science Communications at Swisse Wellness and many years at the Head Nestle Research Centre in Switzerland. Beata holds a PhD in Neurocognition and was granted a prestigious European Marie Curie Post Doc Fellowship in France.

Commenting on her appointment, Beata Silber said, "Elixinol Wellness has long been at the forefront of the hemp / CBD industry and has a strong reputation for quality. However, key to future success will be staying ahead of global health trends, while remaining aligned to consumer needs. I look forward to working closely with the team to develop products that are innovative, commercially competitive and backed by scientific credibility."

Rob Hasselman joined Elixinol on 29 April 2021 as President Americas, bringing more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare sector, including 16 years with Johnson & Johnson in sales, marketing and strategy roles. More recently Rob was Chief Marketing Officer at Ecofibre where he drove the sales and channel strategy, gaining invaluable insights into the CBD market. Prior to this, Rob was VP Sales & Marketing for WellSpring Consumer Healthcare, where he led the company's successful transformation through merger, acquisition and divestment initiatives, and created a sustainable and profitable growth business.

Global CEO Oliver Horn said, "Rob's extensive sales and marketing experience in the OTC and CBD sector position him well to lead the next phase of Elixinol Americas growth strategy. In addition to his contacts and personal relationships with retailers and distributors, Rob brings a deep understanding of setting up effective route to market strategies to gain wide national distribution across the US."

Present Americas Rob Hasselman said, "My focus over the coming months is on driving profitable growth via new strategic partners, further optimising our world class e-commerce capability and well considered expansion into omnichannel and international markets."

Oliver Horn concluded, "These two new appointments are a testament to Elixinol's ability to attract top industry talent based on its strong global reputation and strategic business outlook."

About Elixinol Wellness

Elixinol Wellness Limited (ASX:EXL; OTCQB:ELLXF) is a global leader in the hemp industry, innovating, marketing and selling hemp derived nutraceutical, cosmetic and food products. The Company's simplified business model is focusing on:

  • In the Americas, innovating, marketing and selling high quality Elixinol branded hemp
  • derived nutraceutical and skincare products based in Colorado, USA
  • In Europe and the UK, educating and selling high quality Elixinol branded and co-branded hemp derived nutraceutical and skincare products based in Utrecht, The Netherlands and London, UK
  • In Australia, providing stronger unified planning and support across the group to enable the various regional offices to focus on operational strategy
  • Hemp Foods Australia, a leading hemp food wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer and exporter of bulk and branded raw materials, and finished products
  • Across the Rest of World, expanding distribution of Elixinol branded hemp derived products through reputable distributors as key markets open.

See more at www.elixinolglobal.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elixinol-wellness-makes-key-appointments-to-leadership-team-301293199.html

SOURCE Elixinol Wellness

