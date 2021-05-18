Logo
Seaspan Announces Approval of Prospectus

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, May 18, 2021

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation ("Seaspan"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO), today announced that the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) has approved a Base Prospectus dated May 4, 2021. Final Terms dated May 6, 2021 have been prepared in connection with the bond issues by Seaspan with ISIN NO0010920952 and ISIN NO0010981939, respectively (collectively, the "Final Terms").

The Base Prospectus and the Final Terms are available on Seaspan's website www.seaspancorp.com. This press release is issued in connection with the admission of the bonds to trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, effective today, May 18, 2021.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively.

For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent owner and operator of containerships. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. At March 31, 2021, Seaspan's fleet consists of 127 containerships representing total capacity of approximately 1,073,200 TEU. We also have 37 vessels under construction and have agreed to purchase four secondhand vessels with aggregate TEU of 597,000, increasing total capacity to 1,670,200 TEU, on a fully delivered basis.

For more information visit seaspancorp.com.

Important Notice

This announcement is not and does not form a part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of the Company.

The information contained herein is not for release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction where the distribution of this information is restricted by law. This document (and the information contained herein) does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States of America.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation"). In any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation, this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. In addition, in the United Kingdom, this announcement is not being distributed, nor has it been approved for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"), by a person authorized under FSMA and is directed only at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be engaged with, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons in (i), (ii) and (iii) above together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Under no circumstances should persons who are not relevant persons rely or act upon the contents of this announcement. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates in the United Kingdom is available only to, and will be engaged only with, relevant persons.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaspan-announces-approval-of-prospectus-301293181.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

