Dundee Precious Metals Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $7.13 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, Dundee Precious Metals stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Dundee Precious Metals is shown in the chart below.

Because Dundee Precious Metals is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 19.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Dundee Precious Metals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Dundee Precious Metals at 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Dundee Precious Metals is strong. This is the debt and cash of Dundee Precious Metals over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Dundee Precious Metals has been profitable 6 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $595.9 million and earnings of $0.94 a share. Its operating margin of 36.05% better than 89% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Dundee Precious Metals's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Dundee Precious Metals over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Dundee Precious Metals is 19.5%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 64.3%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Dundee Precious Metals's ROIC is 26.08 while its WACC came in at 9.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dundee Precious Metals is shown below:

In closing, Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 97% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Dundee Precious Metals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

