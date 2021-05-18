Dorian LPG Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $15.32 per share and the market cap of $635.5 million, Dorian LPG stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Dorian LPG is shown in the chart below.

Because Dorian LPG is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 25.8% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Dorian LPG has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.21, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Dorian LPG's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Dorian LPG over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Dorian LPG has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $311.6 million and earnings of $1.52 a share. Its operating margin of 38.38% better than 92% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Dorian LPG's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Dorian LPG over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Dorian LPG is 25.8%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 33.9%, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Dorian LPG's return on invested capital is 7.68, and its cost of capital is 7.43. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dorian LPG is shown below:

In closing, Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 83% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Dorian LPG stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

