NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. ("Net 1 UEPS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UEPS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Net 1 UEPS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 6, 2021, Net 1 reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. Among other results, the Company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of -$0.24 per share, missing consensus estimates by $0.04, and revenue of $28.83 million, representing a decline of 16.7% year-over-year and missing consensus estimates by $4.09 million.

On this news, Net 1's stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 11.81%, to close at $4.63 per share on May 7, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-net-1-ueps-technologies-inc---ueps-301293198.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP