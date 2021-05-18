Logo
CooTek to Participate in May and June Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that the Company will present and meet with institutional investors at the following virtual investor conferences. For more information on CooTek presentations, please visit investor relations website https://ir.cootek.com, or contact [email protected].

  • 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
    Presentation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 8:00-8:40AM, ET
  • ICA Asia Pacific Opportunities Summit 2021
    Presentation on June 21-29

The Company's management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each investment bank.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.
Mr. Robert Yi Cui
Email: [email protected]

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-to-participate-in-may-and-june-investor-conferences-301293234.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

