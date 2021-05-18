SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Rackspace Technology, Inc. - RXT

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Rackspace Technology, Inc. ("Rackspace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RXT) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Rackspace and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around August 5, 2020, Rackspace conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 33.5 million shares of common stock priced at $21.00 per share. Then, on May 10, 2021, Rackspace reported the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021 and issued a forecast for the second quarter and full year. Rackspace reported a first-quarter loss of $64 million, or $0.31 per share, compared with a loss of $48.2 million, or $0.29 per share. Rackspace also forecast adjusted second-quarter earnings of $0.21 to $0.23 per share on revenue of $735 million to $745 million, compared to analyst expectations of $0.23 per share on revenue of $733.9 million, and full-year adjusted earnings of $0.95 to $1.05 per share on revenue of $2.0 billion to $3.1 billion, compared to analyst forecasts of $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.02 billion.

On this news, Rackspace's stock price fell $5.01 per share, or 20.86%, to close at $19.01 per share on May 11, 2021.

