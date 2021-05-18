Charlie Munger: Forget Trying to Time the Stock Market

Berkshire Hathaway's ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) 2021 shareholder meeting included criticism of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s inaction during the 2020 stock market crash. A couple of questions from investors focused on their lack of share purchases during the market's lows in March 2020 after Berkshire had spent a number of years increasing its cash balance.

Since March 2020, the S&P 500 has soared by around 85%. As a result, investors who purchased stocks when the economic outlook was at its most dire are likely to have profited greatly.

When asked why Berkshire apparently failed to capitalize on the stock market's decline and subsequent rise, Munger stated:

"It's crazy to think anybody's going to be smart enough to husband money and then just come out on the bottom tick in some crazy crisis and spend it all. Always there's some person that does that by accident, but that's too tough a standard. Anybody who expects that of Berkshire Hathaway is out of his mind."

Timing the market

I think Munger raises an excellent point. It is impossible to time the stock market because of the wide range of variables that can impact on stock prices. For example, factors such as interest rates, global trade policies and a vast number of other areas can impact significantly on stock prices. All of them are impossible to accurately estimate on a consistent basis.

Indeed, the stock market's recovery since March 2020 has largely been due to fiscal and monetary policy action. The decisions made by the Federal Reserve and government to deliver vast stimulus packages were impossible to predict ahead of time. This made the task of forecasting how the stock market would perform much more challenging than it may now appear with the benefit of hindsight.

In my opinion, a more prudent approach than trying to time the market is to buy and hold high-quality companies when they trade at fair prices. This avoids trying to second-guess the stock market's performance and instead aims to allocate capital to its most efficient destination.

Making mistakes

Munger's comments also highlight that investors can have unreasonable expectations when it comes to his and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s decision-making abilities. They are two of the world's greatest investors. However, they also sometimes make mistakes. Judging them based on their performance over a matter of months, or weeks in the case of failing to buy stocks in the March 2020 crash, may be unfair in the context of their long-term track record.

Some investors may now be sitting on healthy profits after the stock market's surge in recent months. However, they may be unable to continue to make the right decisions over a period of many years. By contrast, Buffett and Munger have achieved a 20% annualized return since 1965, compared to a 10.2% return for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

Therefore, their investment strategy and views are likely to remain extremely insightful and helpful to investors over the coming years even if they missed what proved to be an excellent buying opportunity in March 2020.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

