Warren Buffett Still Recommends Buying the S&P 500 Index

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has a long history of advising investors to buy an S&P 500 index tracker fund instead of purchasing individual stocks. He reiterated this view in Berkshire Hathaway's ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) recent annual shareholder meeting. He stated:

"I think that a person who doesn't know anything about stocks at all, and doesn't have any special feelings about Berkshire, I think they ought to buy the S&P 500 index."

Many investors may find Buffett's views somewhat surprising. After all, he has spent his entire career buying and selling individual companies instead of buying and holding an S&P 500 index tracker fund. He has also enjoyed considerable success in his investment career. Berkshire Hathaway has returned 20% per annum since 1965 versus a 10.2% return for the S&P 500 index.

The advantages of index investing

However, in my view, Buffett makes an excellent point. Investors who do not have time to find undervalued stocks, or who lack the knowledge required to assess one company's merits versus another, may be better off sticking with an index fund. After all, the S&P 500 has delivered an annualized return of almost 11% in the past 100 years when reinvested dividends are included. A similar return is never guaranteed in future. However, the stock market is likely to outperform other major asset classes over the long term.

In addition, an S&P 500 index fund may be less risky than holding individual stocks. It is far more diverse than most investors' portfolios, while it is likely to be more liquid than many stocks especially smaller companies. Moreover, buying an index fund allows an investor to avoid the mistakes that come with buying and selling individual companies. Those errors may reduce their overall returns and could even dissuade them from investing in equities in the long run if they lead to a permanent loss of capital.

The pros of buying individual stocks

However, I think that Buffett's comments may not paint the full picture. As mentioned, Berkshire Hathaway has delivered significantly greater returns than the index over a long period of time. Other investors have also been able to beat the S&P 500's return in recent decades. As such, anyone who has the time and determination to learn about investing, while accepting they will make mistakes along the way, can pick the best stocks and outperform the market.

The cost of buying stocks is relatively low as a result of online sharedealing. This makes it much easier to build a diversified portfolio to reduce company-specific risk. Furthermore, there is a vast amount of information available to investors through the internet to aid them in assessing a company's financial position, economic moat and value versus its peers.

A balanced approach

Clearly, not all investors who seek to outperform the stock market will be successful. However, in my view, investors who wish to try to outperform the stock market should not be dissuaded by Buffett's comments. His career, and the track records of many other individuals, show that it is possible to enjoy significant success by holding individual stocks. For some investors, the risk of failure may be worth the high potential rewards.

Disclosure: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned.

