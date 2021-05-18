Logo
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Senior Marketing Appointments

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephen White as Chief Marketing Officer and Steve Horan as Head of Marketing as part of Love Hemp's strategy to become a globally recognised brand.

Stephen White and Steve Horan have recently joined the Company having both previously worked at JD Sports Fashion plc ("JD Sports" or the "Group") for 19 years and 20 years respectively, where they held the roles of Group Marketing Director and Head of Marketing. During their time at JD Sports, they saw the company grow from being a UK based company to one with locations across three continents and were working for the Group when it was promoted into the FTSE 100 in 2019.

Stephen and Steve were part of the team that guided JD Sports' marketing activities, retail promotions, transitions from retail focus to online and overall corporate vision and marketing activations, by utilising sporting and lifestyle relationships to accelerate direct relationships to JD Sports' consumers as well as growing and developing a globally focused marketing team.

Stephen White has over 40 years of industry experience in brand building and consumer-centric marketing. Stephen's expertise lies in the development of engagement and connection to consumers through customer centric initiatives to engage at every stage of the consumer journey. Stephen has a proven track record of developing and executing brand marketing strategies to drive sales and fuel market expansion across multiple international territories and aid the growth of third-party brands. While at JD Sports, Stephen built a strong, internationally focused marketing team across the Far East, Australasia, Western Europe and America, using his knowledge and skills to implement a global mindset.

Steve Horan has over 20 years' experience of planning and executing marketing strategies to support retail sales growth and delivering consistent brand positioning across multiple international territories. Steve has a strong focus on the identification and implementation of marketing communications across relevant consumer channels to increase brand awareness and help generate strong sales.

Along with a strong background in marketing and communications, both Stephen and Steve have worked through fundraising ventures and other financial calendar events, providing them with the skills to ensure Love Hemp is able to communicate effectively across the board.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: "I am delighted to have Stephen and Steve on board and look forward to utilising their wealth of knowledge and experience to support the future growth of the Love Hemp brand. The expertise provided by our recent hires is of a calibre that will provide the Company with the much-needed support to grow and develop our impressive brand.

"As recent announcements, including the UFC partnership, have demonstrated, we are starting to position Love Hemp as a global brand, and I have no doubt that Stephen and Steve will be invaluable as we work towards an international business profile."

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 138 3204

Financial Advisor
Rupert Fane
H&P Advisory Limited
+44 (0) 20 7907 8500
[email protected]

For more information on Love Hemp Group please visit: www.lovehempgroup.com

www.worldhighlife.uk

About Love Hemp Group

The Company was incorporated on 30 January 2019 as an Investment Vehicle. Originally intended to identify opportunities in the CBD and Medicinal Cannabis space, it quickly acquired Love Hemp Ltd., the UK's most recognisable CBD brand. The listed company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc as part of its evolving strategy to purely focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 product lines, comprising of oils, sprays and tinctures and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 2,000 stores in the UK, including leading retailers such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647916/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Senior-Marketing-Appointments

