Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 /Atalaya Mining Plc (

AIM:ATYM, Financial)(TSX:AYM, Financial), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified on 17 May 2021, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold 5,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 356.0 pence per share.

Following the sale of these shares Mr Liu is interested in an aggregate of 395,083 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.29% of the current issued share capital.

Set out below is the information required by Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Harry Liu

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Atalaya Mining Plc

b)

LEI

549300QNQPXVRXGXOX56

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share disposal

CY0106002112

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share disposal

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

GBP 356.0 and 5,000 shares

d)

Aggregated information

GBP 17,800

e)

Date of the transaction

17/05/2021 - 5,000 shares

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contacts:

SEC Newgate

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647919/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

