KVRA develops jiu-jitsu uniform that stands the test of time

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene, the global leader in branded stays fresh technologies, partners with Brazilian brand KVRA to become the first company in the world to offer jiu-jitsugis treated with Polygiene Stays Fresh technology

The gi, also known as a kimono, is the traditional uniform for jiu-jitsu, a popular martial art in many countries, including Brazil. It is made from a thick fabric, and the wearer tends to sweat heavily when performing. A typical gi can take as long as two days to dry after being in the laundry, leading many users to purchase two or three so they can be wearing one while the other is being washed and dried.

KVRA believes that thanks to Polygiene technology, all this can change, and athletes will be able to use the same gi multiple times, meaning they only need to invest in one and can therefore upgrade to a more premium garment.

Polygiene Stays Fresh technology provides odor control by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and stops the odor at the source, for the life if the garment. It therefore reduces the number of times a product needs to be washed, saving energy, time and money.

KVRA, the market leader in the jiu-jitsu and MMA arena will be launching a focused collection called ASHES OF CREATION with Polygiene that is on the market from 17th of May. This will be a pilot project and can lead to high annual orders, as well as the potential use of the technology in its other collections of clothes for mixed martial arts (MMA) and CrossFit.

A number of jiu-jitsu athletes have tested the new gis and were highly impressed with the impact of Polygiene technology on the garment.

KVRA, which is currently looking to expand beyond its domestic Brazilian market, has expressed its excitement about working with Polygiene on the new innovation.

Marketing and E-Commerce Coordinator Alexandre Dini who is also an avid jiu-jitsu and CrossFitter shares, "we believe that we have the same main purpose: to offer a new and good experience to our customers, showing them that we can use more for more time. We love to offer unique experiences, so being the first brand to develop the first gi with Polygiene Stays Fresh technology in the whole world will be one of the best experiences for our customers."

Dini continues, "they can now use the same gi more than once. This will add value to our products, bring new opportunities and help the environment. Once we are bringing a fresh type of gi, which doesn't need laundering after every use, it means we are being responsible with our planet and looking for new ways to help our customers."

"Working together with KVRA makes total sense and we are excited to be a part of the movement to extend the life of apparel and enhance the user experience. The combination of KVRA and Polygiene will be a game-changer for those using these gis and we couldn't be more excited to be part of the first-in-the-world launch of this collection and the opportunity this brings to this sport as well as karate, judo and taekwondo going forward", states Polygiene CEO Ulrika Bjrk.

For more information on the collection, visit www.kvrastore.com/. For more information on Polygiene Stays Fresh technologies, visit www.polygiene.com.br

About KVRA

KVRA was founded on November 20th, 2013 by Marcelo Baek, Guilherme Ferraz and Marcos Chae. They soon conquered the Kimono market for Jiu Jitsu by running away from those already were on the market, with slim cuts, soft fabrics, neutral tones and flashy colors, all following the standards of the federations to be used in competitions. The partners expanded their brand seeing the same gap previously seen in jiu-jitsu, but in the fashion segment for the Crossfit practice, again bringing their identity with exclusive designs. Today they have 2 own stores in So Paulo, 5 franchised stores in Brazil and more than 320 resellers spread throughout Brazil and the world in countries like Chile, Japan, Germany, Paraguay, South Korea and Italy, in addition to their own e-commerce that serves all of Brazil.

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh technologies, we want to change the way we view products - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, accessories, home products, and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 200 global premium brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. With the wholly owned subsidiary Addmaster Holdings Limited, we now have the possibility to offer solutions for both soft and hard surfaces. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com.

