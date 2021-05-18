"aoppella!?" J-Pop Cover Songs Part 2 Announced Including DISH// and BUMP OF CHICKEN and Original Songs Available Digitally Download Worldwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

"aoppella!?" J-Pop Cover Songs Part 2 Announced Including DISH// and BUMP OF CHICKEN and Original Songs Available Digitally Download Worldwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, May 18, 2021

TOKYO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that their new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" will premiere the second part of its a cappella J-Pop cover songs including "Neko" by DISH// and "Tentai Kansoku" by BUMP OF CHICKEN Tuesday, May 18. See original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0518/aoppella_songs.html) for full details.

Multimedia music project

The new cover songs were originally announced by cast voice actors during the livestream yesterday, Monday, May 17. The "CD Release Countdown Livestream" featuring Ryohei Kimura, KENN, Shugo Nakamura, and Daiki Hamano was held in commemoration of the first CD release on Friday, May 21. The video will be archived on the official YouTube channel until Monday, May 24th JST (TUC+9) so check it out before it's gone.

Official YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella

Advance Digital Distribution of Original Songs

Prior to the release of the 1st CD, the original "aoppella!?" songs "Playlist" and "Think About" will be released on digital distribution platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music starting from Monday, May 17, 2021. For more details on the digital distribution platforms, please check the respective links.

"Playlist"

Normal Version: https://linkco.re/zFVVXdzd
High-Resolution Version: https://linkco.re/bzB5pxxc

"Think About U"

Normal Version: https://linkco.re/uZZtZEFb
High-Resolution Version: https://linkco.re/cn5Amrsb

First Official RT Campaign

The official "aoppella!?" Twitter (@aoppella) is holding a RT campaign where you can get the first "aoppella!?" wallpaper when the target number of retweets is reached. Please RT to help reach the target number retweets.

In addition, other announcements included new original songs, CDs, merchandise, and more. Details will be gradually announced so be sure to check out the future development on the official social media.

About "aoppella!?"

"aoppella!?" is KLab's latest original multimedia music project built on the themes of "youth" and "a cappella"! The "aoppella!?" project began on March 4, 2021 with the J-Pop cover medley of "Hakujitsu / Pretender" and surpassed the 1 million view mark (currently 2.74 million views) in just one week.

Official Website: https://www.aoppella.com/
Official Twitter: @aoppella
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/aoppella
Copyright: KLab

*All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aoppella-j-pop-cover-songs-part-2-announced-including-dish-and-bump-of-chicken-and-original-songs-available-digitally-download-worldwide-301293237.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment