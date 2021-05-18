Jacobs Secures Asset Management Role with UK's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs ( NYSE:J, Financial) was selected to provide asset management solutions to the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), the public body in charge of cleaning up legacy facilities in the U.K.

Under the four-year contract, Jacobs and its strategic supplier, PA Consulting, will support the NDA on the implementation of its asset management strategy, applying new digital decision-making tools to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs on nuclear-licensed sites in the NDA estate.

"We are deploying tactical delivery capability to support the NDA's implementation of its asset management strategy," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions International Senior Vice President Clive White. "Harnessing our deep domain experience and best practices, combined with our data-driven, digitally-enabled solutions, we will help the NDA drive improvements and secure better outcomes."

The NDA is responsible for decommissioning 17 nuclear sites across England, Wales and Scotland, some dating back to the 1940s. These include Sellafield Ltd, Europe's most complex nuclear site, the first generation of Magnox power stations, the U.K.'s low-level waste repository in West Cumbria, the Dounreay former fast-reactor research site in Scotland and other research and fuel facilities.

Jacobs and PA Consulting are already working with Sellafield Ltd to introduce a new approach to asset management through use of digital decision-making tools for optimizing the reliability and availability of critical assets such as utilities, cranes and batteries. This involves installing sensors on the equipment to record data. A digital twin is then created which generates information to improve decision making so that the equipment can be managed more efficiently and at lower cost.

"Our asset management approach integrates process, organization, technology and information with a move from predictive to condition-based maintenance on critical nuclear assets," said PA Consulting's Head of Nuclear Julianne Antrobus.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-secures-asset-management-role-with-uks-nuclear-decommissioning-authority-301293204.html

SOURCE Jacobs