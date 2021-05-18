BioNTech Broadens Management Board by Appointing Jens Holstein as CFO

MAINZ, Germany, May 18, 2021 BioNTech SE ( BNTX, BioNTech or the Company), announced today that the Supervisory Board has appointed Jens Holstein to the Management Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As of July 1, 2021, Jens Holstein will join the Management Board to help strengthen BioNTech on its growth trajectory as a global, fully integrated immunotherapy company with an approved or authorized product. He previously served as CFO for MorphoSys AG and in various CFO and general management roles within the Fresenius SE Group. Jens Holstein takes over the CFO role from Dr. Sierk Poetting who will fully focus on his tasks as Chief Operating Officer (COO) going forward.



Under Sierk Poettings leadership, BioNTech grew from approximately 300 employees when he joined the company in 2014, to more than 2,000 employees to date. In his position as CFO, Sierk has played a fundamental role in BioNTechs successful IPO in October 2019 as the eighth German company to be listed on Nasdaq. Over the past months, Sierks and his teams efforts have been crucial to the expansion of BioNTechs manufacturing partner network to meet the global demand of the Companys COVID-19 vaccine, including the Marburg site, which is one of the largest mRNA manufacturing facilities worldwide. In his role as COO, he will drive the further development and execution of a digital strategy, which is comprised of the automation of R&D and production and the further expansion of BioNTechs global manufacturing footprint, including the recently announced site in Singapore.

The success of BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine development program Project Lightspeed has led to the accelerated transformation to a global immunotherapy company which requires extensive manufacturing capacities to support worldwide supply. The extension of the Management Board allows Sierk to further focus on manufacturing as well as the digital transformation of BioNTech, said Helmut Jeggle, Chairman of the BioNTech Supervisory Board. We are looking forward to Jens Holstein joining the Management Board. He has extensive international business and financial leadership experience of more than 25 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Jens is an excellent addition to drive BioNTechs next phase of growth and jointly foster the foundation for long-term, global success.

Through the development of a well-tolerated and effective COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech has achieved a historic breakthrough for science. This first product authorized for use marked a crucial milestone in the Companys growth path. I am thrilled to join the Management Board at this exciting time in the Companys development, said Jens Holstein. With the proceeds from the COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech will be in a position to accelerate its research pipeline in cancer therapies, infectious diseases, regenerative therapies, inflammatory reactions, as well as autoimmune diseases. Im looking forward to supporting this outstanding team in fulfilling its mission of improving the health of people worldwide.

As CFO, Jens will work closely with the other Management Board members to drive BioNTechs financial performance. He will be responsible for Finance, Tax, Treasury, Human Resources and Purchasing. In addition, Jens will play a leadership role in the development and execution of the Companys regional expansion plans.

Prior to joining BioNTech, Jens was CFO of dual-listed MorphoSys AG where he was instrumental in building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company. Before joining MorphoSys in 2011, Jens served in multiple CFO positions as well as general management roles within the Fresenius SE Group. He served as Regional CFO for the region EME (Europe/Middle East) and as Managing Director of Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH. From 2006 to 2010, he was Regional Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Kabi Asia Pacific Ltd., based in Hong Kong. Prior to this appointment, Jens Holstein was Managing Director of Fresenius ProServe GmbH, and CFO and Labor Director of the company's subsidiary Wittgensteiner Kliniken AG. Earlier positions within Fresenius included General Manager of hospitalia care GmbH, Commercial Manager of the Projects & Service business unit of Fresenius AG and Commercial Manager of hospitalia international GmbH. Jens Holstein also spent several years in the consulting industry, including in M&A with positions in Frankfurt and London. Jens Holstein holds a Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Mnster, Germany. He is also a Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors at global genomic diagnostics company Veracyte Inc.

