Expand Your Horizons with Canon's New Colorado 1630 UVgel Roll-to-Roll Printer

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its portfolio of 64-inch UVgel roll-to-roll printers, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announces the launch of the new Colorado 1630. This industrial-grade printer offers companies active in the large format market access to all of the proven advantages of UVgel technology at a lower investment, to help further expand business opportunities by addressing lower volumes in the market. Engineered for durability, reliability and stability, the Colorado 1630 base model can be configured according to each user's unique business needs by adding modular options such as FLXfinish, a second media roll, and easy double-sided printing.

Designed for sign makers, PSPs and in-house printers, the Colorado 1630 delivers excellent print quality of 1,800 dpi, as well as highly durable, odorless and instantly dry prints on almost any media, to address virtually unlimited applications. In its fastest print mode, for applications such as outdoor banners and billboards, the Colorado 1630 can attain a maximum print speed of 1,195 square feet per hour. Even in high quality mode, the device can deliver a cruising speed of 312 square feet per hour.

The new versatile printer offers the same high productivity features, output quality and media versatility of its faster sibling, the Colorado 1650. Using Canon's unique UVgel 460 inks that are used with the Colorado 1650, the new 1630 produces razor-sharp prints with a wide color gamut. Extremely reliable and easy-to-use, this robust workhorse is built for maximum uptime and quick turnarounds. Operating costs are also minimized thanks to the efficiency of the printer, combined with reduced waste and an approximate 40 percent lower ink consumption compared to other technologies, allowing customers to maximize their bottom line and, in turn, expand their business.

Users can benefit from uninterrupted production with on-the-fly ink replenishment which, combined with unprecedented automation features such as nozzle monitoring, printhead maintenance and media feed winding, allows users to avoid unnecessary downtime. In addition, Canon's Remote-Control app is now available to monitor all Colorado printers. This application will allow users to check the printer status remotely, helping to support hybrid work environments. The Remote-Control app also can send alerts to the users' mobile devices with printer status updates, warnings and errors, offering the reassurance that the printer is running smoothly to help meet deadlines.

Colorado users can also benefit from Canon's ProCare after-sales service program, which can offer customers to maximize uptime through access to spare parts, preventive maintenance and remote support for increased productivity and minimal downtime.

The Colorado 1630 gives all print service providers (PSPs) access to the unique UVgel technology

MODULAR OPTIONS FOR INDIVIDUAL NEEDS

The modular architecture of the Colorado 1630 allows customers to start with the Standard base model and, depending on business needs, add all these additional features to create the Deluxe model. Start with one media roll, but as run lengths increase, a second media roll option can easily be added. Further enhancing its efficiency, the precise media handling of the Colorado 1630 allows near perfect registration for double-sided printing. The "print side in" option also allows customers to print on both the inside and outside of the roll for maximum media versatility.

Additionally, the optional FLXfinish module, which adds flexibility for a matte or gloss finish to each print, uses a unique LED curing technique designed to add visual impact to applications such as banners, wallcoverings and point of sale materials without the need to change inks or media. This technology also supports printing on porous substrates, such as uncoated papers and soft signage materials, helping to further expand new market opportunities. As an added convenience, all three options are available in a single upgrade package which can be enabled remotely and on demand, without the need for a service visit.

THE EXTENDED COLORADO FAMILY

The introduction of the Colorado 1630 comes as an extension of the existing family of UVgel roll-to-roll printers. In addition to the 1630, the product portfolio includes the Colorado 1650 for customers with higher volumes and the UVgel Wallpaper Factory, which offers an end-to-end automated high-volume wallpaper production solution.

"Since launching the Colorado series in 2017, the technology has truly disrupted the market, and with over 2,000 installations worldwide printing more than 270 million square feet to date, feedback has been extremely positive," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Enabling our customers and partners to expand their application possibilities and grow their business is an essential driver for us at Canon, and we've seen an increased demand for a UVgel printer that can serve all PSPs. That's why we're introducing this new addition of the 1630 to the Colorado printer family, so customers can benefit from a highly automated, robust and stable printer with a modular architecture that offers a great deal of flexibility at an attractive investment level."

