Dada's JDDJ Launches Organic Life Alliance with Brands and Delivers Organic Products Within One Hour

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that its on-demand retail platform, JDDJ (JD Daojia) has partnered with Yili SATINE and Jinlingguan, Haday, CR NG FUNG, as well as Shanghai E-Commerce Chamber of Commerce to launch the Organic Life Alliance and issue the Organic Life Convention on May 11. The participants jointly advocate an organic lifestyle of getting back to nature and caring for the family, and build the one-hour delivery ecosystem for organic products.

Yunlong Guo, Vice President of Yili, said at the event that the organic lifestyle advocated by SATINE covers the relationship between man and nature, and between humans and self, sustainable development values, living harmony with the environment, and the feeling of life pulse. It pursues family happiness and the artistic life experience. Bearing in mind the aspiration of producing organic products, SATINE provide consumers with high-quality products and services, and contributes a more sustainable life for the cities and humanity.

Wenqi Yang, Head of Brand Business at JDDJ, said that as China's leading on-demand retail platform, JDDJ leverages its advantages of customer, products, and scenario to meet consumers' diversified needs for organic and health products. The platform will expand the categories of organic products and partners with more retailers, in order to create diverse consumption scenarios featuring one-hour delivery of organic products, and contribute to a sustainable future.

The awards ceremony of the Organic Life Alliance was held simultaneously on the same day. JDDJ awarded the "Organic Life Pilot Award", "Organic Life Breakthrough Award", "Organic Life Innovation Award" and "Organic Life Creativity Award" to Yili SATINE and Jinlingguan, Haday, CR NG FUNG, and other brands separately.

