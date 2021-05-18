Logo
Lone Pine Capital Buys Amazon.com Inc, ICICI Bank, Facebook Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Autodesk Inc, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lone Pine Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, ICICI Bank, Facebook Inc, DoorDash Inc, Workday Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Autodesk Inc, Humana Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lone Pine Capital. As of 2021Q1, Lone Pine Capital owns 38 stocks with a total value of $27.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Steve Mandel 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steve+mandel/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Steve Mandel
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,712,490 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,824,597 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,662,359 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.36%
  4. L Brands Inc (LB) - 26,265,094 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 481,744 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.36%
New Purchase: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)


Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 43,155,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)


Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,153,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)


Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 380,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)


Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 481,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 5,662,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 197.91%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 6,723,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 7,824,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 13,681,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $482.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,622,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Sold Out: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 32.94%. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $196.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Lone Pine Capital still held 4,245,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.45%. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Lone Pine Capital still held 1,828,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 85.07%. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Lone Pine Capital still held 131,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Lone Pine Capital still held 2,031,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Square Inc (SQ)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 25.11%. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Lone Pine Capital still held 3,145,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 30.04%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Lone Pine Capital still held 4,200,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Steve Mandel. Also check out:


1. Steve Mandel's Undervalued Stocks

2. Steve Mandel's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Steve Mandel's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Steve Mandel keeps buying
insider

insider