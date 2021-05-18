Lone Pine Capital Buys Amazon.com Inc, ICICI Bank, Facebook Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, Autodesk Inc, Humana Inc

New Purchases: IBN, WDAY, PODD, XM,

IBN, WDAY, PODD, XM, Added Positions: AMZN, FB, DASH, MSFT, FTCH, ADBE, SNAP, SNOW, MELI, NOW, MTCH, FATE, ASND, DXCM, STNE, BILL, ARGX,

AMZN, FB, DASH, MSFT, FTCH, ADBE, SNAP, SNOW, MELI, NOW, MTCH, FATE, ASND, DXCM, STNE, BILL, ARGX, Reduced Positions: GPN, NFLX, MDB, MA, SQ, BILI, TEAM, SHOP, DDOG, COUP, UNH, CVNA,

GPN, NFLX, MDB, MA, SQ, BILI, TEAM, SHOP, DDOG, COUP, UNH, CVNA, Sold Out: DOCU, ADSK, HUM, FIS, HWM, FOLD, XP,

Investment company Lone Pine Capital Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, ICICI Bank, Facebook Inc, DoorDash Inc, Workday Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, Autodesk Inc, Humana Inc, Global Payments Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lone Pine Capital. As of 2021Q1, Lone Pine Capital owns 38 stocks with a total value of $27.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Steve Mandel 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steve+mandel/current-portfolio/portfolio

Steve Mandel

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,712,490 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,824,597 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95% Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,662,359 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.36% L Brands Inc (LB) - 26,265,094 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 481,744 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.36%

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 43,155,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $229.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,153,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 380,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $40.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.36%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 481,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 58.36%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 5,662,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 197.91%. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 6,723,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $245.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 7,824,597 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 69.65%. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 13,681,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $482.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,622,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $122.53 and $146.42, with an estimated average price of $136.55.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78.

Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 32.94%. The sale prices were between $176.52 and $215.55, with an estimated average price of $199.17. The stock is now traded at around $196.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.63%. Lone Pine Capital still held 4,245,296 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 25.45%. The sale prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $488.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Lone Pine Capital still held 1,828,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 85.07%. The sale prices were between $258.5 and $422.85, with an estimated average price of $355.38. The stock is now traded at around $264.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Lone Pine Capital still held 131,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 25.29%. The sale prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $363.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Lone Pine Capital still held 2,031,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Square Inc by 25.11%. The sale prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $202.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Lone Pine Capital still held 3,145,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lone Pine Capital reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 30.04%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Lone Pine Capital still held 4,200,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.