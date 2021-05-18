Envirotech Vehicles Receives Deposits For Two EV Trucks

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM)(DBA Envirotech Vehicles) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles and drivetrain solutions (the "Company"), announced today that it has received deposits to purchase two EV Class 4 cab and chassis trucks with custom dump boxes. Dennis Flynn, a San Francisco Bay area entrepreneur and advocate for a clean environment, is pioneering the utilization of a EV truck fleet to augment his expanding business that repurposes and recycles junk/metals/recyclables/demolition debris. Envirotech Vehicles is also in discussions with Mr. Flynn for the purchase of up to 24 additional similarly-equipped trucks to be utilized as he expands in the San Francisco and San Jose areas pending further discussion on financing alternatives for those purchases.

COO of Envirotech Ted Thordarson commented, "The commitment by Dennis to purchase our trucks is yet another indication of the increasing demand for innovative, high-quality, conventional and special purposed electric vehicles in California. Companies across the state and the nation are constantly looking for greener alternatives to their business operations. Envirotech Vehicle's best-in-class fleet of light to heavy-duty electric vehicles offers an effective solution to reducing environmental impact, without forfeiting any of the dependability or quality of service that makes these companies successful."

About Envirotech Vehicles

ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contacts:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

Telephone: 203.972.9200

Email: [email protected]

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc. (DBA Envirotech Vehicles)

