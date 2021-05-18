Logo
Cerence Partners with CarPay-Diem for Enhanced Fuel Payment Capabilities in Cerence Pay

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Companies bring AI- and voice-powered fuel payments to drivers in Europe

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the integration of the CarPay-Diem fuel payment platform into Cerence Pay. Cerence Pay delivers a secure, contactless payment experience in the car through voice-powered AI, enabling drivers to make key purchases like gas, food and parking through a world-class ecosystem of merchant partners, now including CarPay-Diem fuel retail partners.

CarPay-Diem, currently live in Benelux and France with future expansion planned throughout Europe, integrates with Cerence Pay to allow drivers to select and activate fuel pumps and pay for fuel directly through the in-car assistant, all by using their voice. Drivers can simply request the pump number, authorize the transaction, and fill up the tank. Cerence Pay authenticates the transaction via voice and/or facial biometrics, maximizing security in compliance with the European Unions Revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2) regulations. CarPay-Diem also enables loyalty rewards, so drivers never miss an opportunity to earn points at their favorite fuel stations.

Fueling up is one of the most powerful use cases for Cerence Pay, especially as drivers look to minimize their interactions through contactless payment options, said Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps, Cerence. Were pleased to bring CarPay-Diem into our partner ecosystem to further simplify the fuel purchasing process with intelligent, conversational AI-powered capabilities that keep drivers safer on the road by minimizing their reliance on smartphones.

Our service has been originally conceived and daily delivered to provide drivers with the fastest and most reliable payment experience from within the vehicle, said Alain Tayenne, Co-Founder & COO of CarPay-Diem. Our commitment is to make it available across 10 European countries in 2022. Complementing Cerences ecosystem represents a perfect illustration of our strategy, and a major step forward for CarPay-Diem into the connected car space.

For OEMs, Cerence Pay creates new transaction-based revenue streams. CarPay-Diem also enables fuel stations to gain additional revenue opportunities through personalized offers for convenience purchases, return visits, and more.

For more information about CarPay-Diem, visit www.carpay-diem.com/en. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the worlds leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerences track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether its connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: [email protected]

