Cerence Partners with CarPay-Diem for Enhanced Fuel Payment Capabilities in Cerence Pay

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the integration of the CarPay-Diem fuel payment platform into Cerence Pay. Cerence Pay delivers a secure, contactless payment experience in the car through voice-powered AI, enabling drivers to make key purchases like gas, food and parking through a world-class ecosystem of merchant partners, now including CarPay-Diem fuel retail partners.



CarPay-Diem, currently live in Benelux and France with future expansion planned throughout Europe, integrates with Cerence Pay to allow drivers to select and activate fuel pumps and pay for fuel directly through the in-car assistant, all by using their voice. Drivers can simply request the pump number, authorize the transaction, and fill up the tank. Cerence Pay authenticates the transaction via voice and/or facial biometrics, maximizing security in compliance with the European Unions Revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2) regulations. CarPay-Diem also enables loyalty rewards, so drivers never miss an opportunity to earn points at their favorite fuel stations.

Fueling up is one of the most powerful use cases for Cerence Pay, especially as drivers look to minimize their interactions through contactless payment options, said Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps, Cerence. Were pleased to bring CarPay-Diem into our partner ecosystem to further simplify the fuel purchasing process with intelligent, conversational AI-powered capabilities that keep drivers safer on the road by minimizing their reliance on smartphones.

Our service has been originally conceived and daily delivered to provide drivers with the fastest and most reliable payment experience from within the vehicle, said Alain Tayenne, Co-Founder & COO of CarPay-Diem. Our commitment is to make it available across 10 European countries in 2022. Complementing Cerences ecosystem represents a perfect illustration of our strategy, and a major step forward for CarPay-Diem into the connected car space.

For OEMs, Cerence Pay creates new transaction-based revenue streams. CarPay-Diem also enables fuel stations to gain additional revenue opportunities through personalized offers for convenience purchases, return visits, and more.

For more information about CarPay-Diem, visit www.carpay-diem.com/en.

