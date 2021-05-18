Logo
BiomX To Host Key Opinion Leader Event on BX003 for the Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Live webinar to be held on Wednesday, May 26th at 8:00 AM EDT

NESS ZIONA, Israel, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. ( American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that that the Company will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on BX003 for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT. BX003 is an orally administered phage cocktail candidate targeting Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacteria present in the gut of IBD and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) patients and thought to be associated with the onset and exacerbation of these diseases.

The live webinar will feature a presentation from KOL, Ryan Balfour Sartor, MD., a Professor and Co-Director at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Multidisciplinary IBD Center. Dr. Sartor will discuss the IBD treatment landscape, unmet medical need for these patients, as well as the potential of microbiome-based therapies to address this condition. Dr. Sartor will also be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

The BiomX management team will discuss the BX003 program for the treatment of IBD and PSC, which includes the recent positive results from the Phase 1a pharmacokinetic study. With these results, BiomX plans to advance into a Phase 1b/2a study aimed at evaluating safety, tolerability, and efficacy of BX003 in reduction of the bacterial target with results expected by the second quarter of 2022.

To register for the event in advance, please click here. The live webinar will be accessible through the Investors section of the Companys website at ir.biomx.com/news-events/ir-calendar on Wednesday, May 26th at 8:00 AM EDT. Following the event, the webinar will be archived on the Companys website.

About KOL

Ryan Balfour Sartor, M.D. is a Professor of Medicine, Microbiology, and Immunology and Co-Director of the Center for Gastrointestinal Biology & Disease at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Multidisciplinary IBD Center. Dr. Sartor is a physician-scientist, board-certified gastroenterologist with expertise in managing difficult-to-treat patients with IBD and is also a mucosal immunologist/microbiologist with a long-term interest in understanding mechanisms by which resident microbiota induce chronic intestinal inflammation vs. mucosal homeostasis. He has made important contributions to the understanding of host/microbial interactions in mucosal homeostasis and chronic immune-mediated inflammation. Dr. Sartor is a member of many professional societies, including the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and American Medical Association.

Dr. Sartor received his B.S. in Pre-Medicine from Washington and Lee University and his M.D. from the Baylor College of Medicine. He completed his rotational internship at Baylor College of Medicine and his fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

About Phage Therapy
Bacteriophage, or phage, are viruses that target bacteria and are considered inert to mammalian cells. Phage are designed to target and kill specific bacterial species or strains without disrupting other bacteria or the healthy microbiota. BiomXs phage-based product candidates derive from its proprietary BOLT ("BacteriOphage Lead to Treatment") R&D platform that enables the company to rapidly develop, manufacture and formulate rationally-designed phage combinations ("cocktails") of naturally occurring or synthetic phage to target pathogenic bacteria. The phage cocktails contain multiple phage with complementary functions optimized through in vitro and in vivo testing.

About BiomX
BiomX is a clinical-stage microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as target bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis, cystic fibrosis, atopic dermatitis and colorectal cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor
This press release contains express or implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "target," "believe," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "would," "positioned," "future," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when BiomX discusses the capabilities of the BOLT platform and the timing and results of its Phase Ib/IIa study, BiomX is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX managements current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of BiomX control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BiomXs Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2021 and additional disclosures BiomX makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law BiomX expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Media:
Courtney Solberg, Solebury Trout
(917) 698-9253
[email protected]
Source: BiomX Inc.

