Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference





Stoke+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Edward M. Kaye, M.D., will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.









A live audio webcast of the presentation, which will be conducted in fireside chat format, will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stokes website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.stoketherapeutics.com%2F. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat.









About Stoke Therapeutics









Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK) is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the Companys proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The Companys first compound, STK-001, is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The Company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stokes initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the Companys belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stoketherapeutics.com%2F or follow the Company on Twitter at %40StokeTx.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005337/en/