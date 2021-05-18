9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company focused on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato will present a corporate update at Oppenheimer's
Rare & Orphan Disease Summit and invites investors to participate via webcast and in one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:
Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit
Date: May 21, 2021
Time: 3:45 - 4:25 p.m. (ET)
Participation: Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer12/nmtr/2813759
* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days
Please contact your representative at Oppenheimer & Co. to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with 9 Meters during the respective conference.
For more information about Oppenheimer's Rare & Orphan Disease Summit, please refer to the conference website.
About 9 Meters Biopharma
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. ("the Company") is a rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist, into a Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome (SBS), a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.
For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Corporate Contacts:
Edward J. Sitar
Chief Financial Officer
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.
[email protected]
www.9meters.com
Media Contact:
Veronica Eames
LifeSci Communications, LLC
[email protected]
203-942-4626
Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
212-915-2577
SOURCE: 9 Meters Biopharma
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647477/9-Meters-Biopharma-Inc-to-Present-at-Oppenheimers-Rare-Orphan-Disease-Summit
Please Login to leave a comment
Please Login to leave a comment