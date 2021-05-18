Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



J.P. Morgan Technology, Media & Communications Conference

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

11:10 a.m. PST (2:10 p.m. EST)

Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Friday, June 04, 2021

7:00 a.m. PST (10:00 a.m. EST)

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Tuesday, June 08, 2021

12:15 p.m. PST (3:15 p.m. EST)

Baird's 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Thursday, June 10, 2021

9:50 a.m. PST (12:50 p.m. EST)

Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit

Tuesday, June 15, 2021

1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST)

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the worlds largest in-line cloud security platform.

