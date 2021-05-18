Cipherloc Provides Business and Capitalization Update

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cipherloc Provides Business and Capitalization Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) ("CipherLoc"), a developer of advanced encryption technology, today provided an update on its business developments and capitalization following the filing of its Form 10-Q for the fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2021.

"We have made significant progress with Cipherloc's business objectives over the past few months, including both the development of our software solutions and strengthening our balance sheet to drive our commercialization programs," said David Chasteen, CEO. "We continue to maintain our lean operating structure while working closely with our partners to integrate our solutions and SDK into their products for customers. Testing and evaluation have consistently affirmed the effectiveness and performance of our solutions, and we have used those results to further strengthen our products and align them to market needs in a post-quantum encryption environment."

In March and April of 2021, Cipherloc raised gross proceeds of approximately $10 million to further strengthen its balance sheet and support commercialization and sale of its products.

"Our recent capital raise provides for a stronger balance sheet to fuel our investment in growth, including additional sales and marketing expansion and customer support," said Chasteen. "We hope to manage our business such that the existing liquidity carries the Company to positive cash flow from operations as we move our products into revenue generating activities with our existing partners."

Since 2020, Cipherloc worked to develop commercial applications of its technology by advancing a Software Development Kit ("SDK") for its Polymorphic Encryption Core. By doing so, potential customers can integrate and configure the PEC using the SDK. Cipherloc's technology now supports commercial application through three distinct products.

  • For data-in-motion applications, Cipherloc Sentinel allows a customer to build a post-quantum encryption solution into their product environment.
  • Cipherloc Armor employs the sentinel solution in a hardware appliance that can be deployed in front of any IT system and encrypts the traffic between paired Armor devices with little setup needed.
  • Cipherloc Shield addresses data-at-rest needs, securely encrypting data, using the PEC, that is placed on a hard drive or in a database for long term storage.

Cipherloc believes its solutions enable IT professionals to secure existing, old and non-traditional network hardware while preparing all networks for the introduction of new ciphers, including the next NIST standard.

"We believe that Cipherloc is the only solution currently available deploying the AES algorithm in a quantum-resistant way with a FIPS-certified product," said Chasteen. "Our solution is agile and algorithm-independent for problems of quantum decryption across multiple data needs within a network or storage architecture while also addressing future proofing considerations ahead of anticipated changes in encryption standards, such as the NIST PQE standard algorithm expected to be selected."

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented Polymorphic Encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
214-597-8200
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cipherloc Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647829/Cipherloc-Provides-Business-and-Capitalization-Update

img.ashx?id=647829
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment