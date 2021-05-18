ePlay Adds High-Performance Sports Apparel Designer and NFT Artist Edward Harber to ePlay's NFT Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ePlay Adds High-Performance Sports Apparel Designer and NFT Artist Edward Harber to ePlay's NFT Platform

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

New partnership creates virtual goods for in-app and NFT sales from limited edition drops

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that it is partnering with Edward Harber, the multi-award winning technical high-performance apparel designer. Harber was the senior designer with the Nike Apparel Innovation team where Harber's NikeSwift Suit impact on athletic performance was significant. Harber's work has won Nike gold at ten Olympics. ePlay and Harber are collaborating to create digital innovations for ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds including Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's upcoming running app, Klocked.

Sa_JdBSmLIoY8G4BrknDWqaARXE7t7JIMD0wLlLpwyGiZvFx1j6RlG5LzUPURwdeo8ill8YMZv_6ONlpmnD2YHGCI-PzcZWoYYPE7Dv_tL0CDoZN4lbxmL6X00G5WFvOodaQZsoi.jpg

"Designing physical apparel for the largest stage, such as the Olympics, is thrilling and challenging," says artist Edward Harber. "Working with ePlay allows me to push the limits of performance in virtual worlds, gaming, and expand a users world from the physical to the virtual and of course, with NFTs, gives access to new digital revenue streams."

The partnership between ePlay and Harber connects the two multi-billion dollar industries of sports apparel and virtual goods where revolutionary design meets digital commerce and physical apparel unlocks digital utility. The collaboration further develops ePlay's franchises, creating blockbusters through e-commerce and interactivity. High performance sports apparel interoperability with programmable media and in-game utility is uniquely possible with ePlay's mobile sports, entertainment, and eSports platform.

"Edward Harber and ePlay are bringing high-performance athletic apparel, from sneakers to gear, to NFT ecosystem and to ePlay's games," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "ePlay's programmable media approach offers in-game utility and advanced technical interoperability with new revenue streams in the intersection of art, sport, NFTs, and gaming."

c9hy0Nrr0Jmzp5gUMg78XjaM1qUHF9WbRUJ2GFxAKcfwfmxvLAQ92GRJZ620kzp4-NM8jTyTwPTrkgr_v8YXZQ3sjgpw47wRtZ2GokBAwaoW5A2jJhjTAH1K-P0VCm7uuaX_ARQq.jpg

In February, a new start-up made history selling $3.1 million worth of NFT sneakers in just seven minutes. Some estimates put the market for "skins," or digital wearables for digital avatars in games like Fortnite, Howie Go Viral, Big Shot Basketball and Klocked in the neighborhood of $40 billion annually.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android
Outbreak ES - iOS
Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android
SwishAR ES - iOS
SwishAR - iOS / Android
Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android
Big Swish - iOS
Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Sign up for early access to Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me
Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App

About Edward Harber

Edward Harber's creations spring from a cross-pollination of sport, fashion and technology. His roots are in technical high-performance apparel and his work has won Nike gold at ten Olympics, seen action on the battlefield and protected MotoGP riders for Dainese. His forms fuse fluid rigidity, sculptural intelligence, old-world craft and cutting-edge innovation. The resulting combinations of edgy couture, sensual technology and fearless beauty are both intelligent and surprising.

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: www.eplaydigital.com
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/647864/ePlay-Adds-High-Performance-Sports-Apparel-Designer-and-NFT-Artist-Edward-Harber-to-ePlays-NFT-Platform

img.ashx?id=647864
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment