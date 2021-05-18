Revolution Medicines to Participate in Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. ( RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit. Steve Kelsey, M.D., president, research and development, will be the featured speaker in a fireside chat at the event.



Details of the companys participation are as follows:

Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit

Conference Date: May 20-21, 2021

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 12:40 p.m. Eastern on Friday, May 21, 2021

Format: Virtual conference

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The companys R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.