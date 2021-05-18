Abeona Therapeutics Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Patient enrollment ongoing for EB-101 pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study



Positive interim MPS III data presented at 17th Annual WORLDSymposium; additional neurocognitive assessments of patients treated in high dose cohort 3 in MPS IIIA Transpher A study and additional clinical data from MPS IIIB Transpher B study expected in 2021

Strengthened management and board to support the companys focus on driving future growth, enhancing corporate governance, and creating additional shareholder value

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. ( ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced financial results for the first quarter 2021 and recent business progress.

We are off to a fast start in 2021, reflecting our intense focus on execution, said Michael Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer of Abeona. We are focused on completing enrollment in the EB-101 Phase 3 pivotal VIITAL study, gaining clarity on a regulatory path for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA, producing the first lot of Abeona-produced clinical grade product for ABO-102, and reporting additional neurocognitive and biomarker data from both the ABO-102 Transpher A and the ABO-101 Transpher B studies. We also have a robust preclinical pipeline, and we are conducting research assessing AAV capsids with the aim of IND-enabling studies in two to three eye indications. Importantly, our focus on building the right talent and experience on our leadership team positions us well to continue to advance our clinical programs toward delivering meaningful milestones later this year.

First Quarter and Recent Highlights

Corporate Updates

Appointed Michael Amoroso as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of the companys Board of Directors.

Abeona strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of four new independent members who bring relevant operational leadership experience with life sciences companies, including in the areas of clinical development, manufacturing of cell therapy and gene therapy products, and corporate and financial compliance, to support the companys focus on driving future growth and creating additional shareholder value.

EB-101 (Autologous, Gene-Corrected Cell Therapy)

Patient enrollment is ongoing for the EB-101 pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study for RDEB. The company continues to expect to complete enrollment in the VIITAL study in 2021, depending upon the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including travel restrictions and safety concerns.

To support ongoing enrollment and commercial preparation, Abeona continues to work toward adding a second clinical site in the VIITAL study by the third quarter of 2021.

Presented data on long-term patient-reported outcomes following EB-101 treatment of RDEB wounds at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Virtual Meeting 2021, held from May 3-8, 2021. The results showed durable wound healing and reduction in pain through 6 years after treatment.

ABO-102 and ABO-101 (AAV-based Gene Therapies)

Presented new positive data from two ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials of ABO-102 in MPS IIIA and ABO-101 in MPS IIIB in late-breaking platform oral presentations at the 17 th Annual WORLDSymposium in February 2021.

Annual WORLDSymposium in February 2021. The FDA granted Abeonas request and scheduled a Type B meeting in June 2021 to discuss the data-to-date from the ABO-102 Transpher A study and the potential path to a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for ABO-102 in MPS IIIA.

Preclinical Pipeline

Presented new data supporting the potential of Cre-mediated dual AAV vector technology to enable delivery of large genes targeted for treatment of Stargardt disease during an oral presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting, held virtually from May 1-7, 2021.

Abeona recently completed non-human primate (NHP) studies comparing several capsids with AAV8, the industry standard for intraocular administration, in order to further understand and characterize the companys AAV capsids. The results showed that AAV204, part of Abeonas in-licensed AIM capsid library, was superior to AAV8 using a recently developed route of ocular administration.

In a separate NHP experiment, the companys AAV214 and AAVV214D5 capsids were tested versus AAV8 administered subretinally. Both capsids demonstrated nearly identical levels of transduction of photoreceptor and retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) cells, which are the cell types most frequently affected in inherited retinal diseases, when compared with AAV8.

The results from the recently completed NHP studies support Abeonas strategy to advance multiple preclinical eye programs into the clinic.

First Quarter Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $86.8 million as of March 31, 2021, compared to $95.0 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash used in operating activities was $13.6 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $7.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $6.8 million in the comparable period in 2020. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to increased clinical and development work for the companys gene and cell therapy product candidates, and increased salary and related costs. General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $6.4 million in the same period in 2020. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased professional fees, partially offset by decreased salary and related costs, and decreases in net other G&A expenses.

Net loss was $16.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of $48.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to the non-cash impairment charge of $32.9 million related to the termination of the license agreement with REGENXBIO in the first quarter of 2020.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeonas clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Companys portfolio also features AAV-based gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Abeonas novel, next-generation AIM capsids have shown potential to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeonas fully functional, gene and cell therapy GMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL study and is capable of clinical and commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com .

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues $ - $ - Expenses: Research and development 7,212,000 6,818,000 General and administrative 6,568,000 6,412,000 Depreciation and amortization 817,000 2,065,000 Licensed technology impairment charge - 32,916,000 Total expenses 14,597,000 48,211,000 Loss from operations (14,597,000 ) (48,211,000 ) Interest and miscellaneous income 15,000 652,000 Interest expense (1,420,000 ) (600,000 ) Net loss $ (16,002,000 ) $ (48,159,000 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic and diluted 94,234,653 92,362,505 Other comprehensive income: Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities 13,000 386,000 Comprehensive loss $ (15,989,000 ) $ (47,773,000 )



