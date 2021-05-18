Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, and Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in virtual fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.



Mr. Dickerson and Mr. Durn will both participate in the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 24 beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Mr. Dickerson will participate in the following events:

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 2 beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Evercore ISI Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, June 7 beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Mr. Durn will participate in the following events:

Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, June 1 beginning at 8:10 a.m. PT / 11:10 a.m. ET.

Exane BNP Paribas European CEO Conference on Tuesday, June 8 beginning at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 9 beginning at 10:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com and a replay will be available on the same day.

