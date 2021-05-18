Jowell Global Ltd. Establishes Livestreaming Training Program To Explore New Business Growth Opportunities Through 'Community Group-Buying + Livestreaming' Retail Model

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jowell Global Ltd. Establishes Livestreaming Training Program To Explore New Business Growth Opportunities Through 'Community Group-Buying + Livestreaming' Retail Model

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shanghai, China, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL or the Company) ( JWEL), a company which operates one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms - Juhao Mall in China, today announced that the Company has begun to provide free in-person training classes of live-streaming to further advance business growth strategies targeting the community group-buying + livestreaming new retail model. The training classes officially commenced on May 11, 2021.

These classes are free to students and last for 15 days. They are open to Juhao Best Choice store owners and anyone who is interested in livestreaming and are designed to provide livestreaming training and help students obtain related employment. JWEL plans to offer more of such training programs in the future depending on student demands for this first session. The classes will assist JWEL to train live-streaming talents for Juhao Best Choice stores and to create study and job opportunities for people who are interested in livestreaming-related sectors and e-commerce business. JWEL also provides support in image management and product after-sale services for students who would like to select from all products sold on Juhao Mall when they practice livestreaming sales skills during the classes.

The training program has hired mentors who are social media influencers with over one million followers and Mr. Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of the Company, will also share his business experience and success stories with the students.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu commented: JWEL has recently launched offline Juhao Best Choice stores that operates with the community group-buying model and sells fresh produce, foods and other household products to meet customers strong offline spending demand and provide better quality products and convenient shopping experience across local communities and villages in China. The livestreaming training program will advance our strategy to combine online and offline resources and spearheads in applying the new retail model of community group-buying + livestreaming.

The Company will be able to share its experience in store design, SKU management, sales skills, logistics and quality service standard with the wider community, to inspire more traditional merchants, sales guides and store managers to engage in the new retail model of community group-buying + live-streaming. This initiative will also help JWEL train and identify online selling and marketing talents, expand our sales network and speed up the transformation of its existing LHH stores towards Juhao Best Choice stores with more online and offline interactions to drive up the Companys business growth, Mr. Xu said.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the Company) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand name of Love Home Store or LHH Store. For more information, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as may, will, intend, should, believe, expect, anticipate, project, estimate or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Companys goals and strategies; the Companys future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and worldwide as well as assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Companys filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forwardlooking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

EverGreen Consulting Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 571-464-9470 (from U.S.)

+86 13811768559 (from China)

ti?nf=ODIzODQ4MSM0MTg5NTkzIzUwMDA3ODM2MQ==
c92ddc2a-3cfc-462a-a6b0-9a2e361b394f
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment