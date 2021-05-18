PDS Biotechnology Appoints Immuno-Oncology Experts Dr. Olivera Finn and Dr. Mark Frohlich to Scientific Advisory Board

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation ( PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Companys proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced the appointment of Dr. Olivera Finn and Dr. Mark Frohlich to its Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Olivera Finn is a Distinguished Professor of Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh, School of Medicine. Dr. Finn brings over three decades of expertise in translational research in immunology and oncology, including the discovery of the first tumor-associated protein (antigen) recognized by T-cells, called MUC-1. In 2016, she received the National Cancer Institutes Outstanding Investigator Award for her pioneering and extensive ground-breaking research in cancer immunotherapy. Previously, Dr. Finn served as the Director of the Cancer Immunology Program at the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute and is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Association of Immunologists. Dr. Finn obtained a Ph.D. in Immunology, and subsequently completed her postdoctoral fellowship at Stanford University.

Dr. Mark Frohlich is a renowned medical oncologist and biopharma executive who brings over 20 years of experience in developing immunotherapies for cancer. Dr. Frohlich has extensive clinical drug development and translational research expertise. As the Chief Medical Officer and Executive VP of R&D at Dendreon Corporation, he led the clinical team responsible for the development and approval of Provenge for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Provenge was the first therapeutic cancer vaccine to gain FDA approval. He subsequently served as Executive VP of Portfolio Strategy at Juno Therapeutics. Dr. Frohlich received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard Medical School and completed his internal medicine residency and oncology fellowship at University of California San Francisco.

We are excited to add Dr. Olivera Finn, Ph.D. and Dr. Mark Frohlich, M.D., two world-renowned immunotherapy experts, to our Scientific Advisory Board," commented Dr. Lauren V. Wood, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. "These appointments further strengthen our translational research expertise in immuno-oncology as we prepare to progress clinical development of PDS0102 and PDS0103 for prostate and MUC-1 associated cancers respectively, and continue to advance our lead cancer immunotherapy PDS0101 through Phase 2 clinical testing. We very much look forward to adding their experience and guidance to our team of accomplished advisors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Companys proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. Our immuno-oncology product candidates are initially being studied in combination therapy to potentially enhance efficacy without compounding toxicity across a range of cancer types. The companys lead investigational cancer immunotherapy product PDS0101 is currently in Phase 2 clinical studies in HPV-associated cancers. PDS Biotech is also collaborating with the National Cancer Institute to develop PDS0102 for prostate and breast cancers and to develop PDS0103, a MUC-1 targeting immunotherapy for breast, colon, lung and ovarian cancers. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Forward Looking Statements

