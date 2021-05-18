Logo
Scripps Selects Magnite as Preferred CTV SSP

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

The media company will make its programmatic CTV, OLV and display inventory available to buyers via Magnite

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the worlds largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced The E.W. Scripps Company ( SSP) has selected Magnite to serve as the companys preferred sell-side platform (

SSP, Financial) across its connected TV inventory. Scripps also will leverage the Magnite platform to give buyers access to its programmatic inventory across all channels.

Magnites robust CTV platform provides Scripps with technology optimized for long-form video, supporting high-quality advertising and viewing experiences. Magnite will be the preferred SSP connected directly to Scripps ad server, giving buyers access to 100% of Scripps omnichannel programmatic inventory. The two companies will work together on custom technology and product solutions to support Scripps businesses.

Scripps is a television industry leader, serving local and national audiences with news and entertainment on every platform. Through its Local Media portfolio, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates 61 stations in 41 markets. The companys newly created Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through national news networks Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment networks ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery.

We take great care in selecting the right ad technology partners who understand the intricacies of broadcast-quality video and have a forward-looking digital perspective, said Tom Sly, Vice President of Programmatic Strategy and External Partnerships at The E.W. Scripps Company. Magnites CTV and video capabilities provide Scripps with best-in-class technology for omnichannel monetization, which is why we are enthusiastic about the potential this partnership brings to our businesses.

Scripps is an industry-leading media company with a strong history of innovation and we are excited to work closely with them on these omnichannel monetization efforts, said Chris Signore, Vice President of Publisher Partnerships at Magnite. We look forward to innovating with Scripps to give more brands and advertisers access to their rich inventory at scale while shaping the future of programmatic advertising.

About Magnite

Were Magnite ( MGNI), the worlds largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. In April 2021 we acquired SpotX to further enhance our CTV business and better help our clients in this rapidly growing market. Anchored in sunny Los Angeles, bustling New York City, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company ( SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nations fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nations largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, Give light and the people will find their own way.

For more information, quotes or interview requests, contact:

Kar Yi Lim
[email protected]
917-658-1994

