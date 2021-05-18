Cryoport Expands Global Supply Chain Network with Belgium Acquisition

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cryoport Expands Global Supply Chain Network with Belgium Acquisition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Acquisition will expand Cryoport's presence in the EMEA region and is expected to be immediately accretive

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions to the life sciences including clinical research, pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy markets, today announced the expansion of its global supply chain network with the acquisition of F-Airgate, a provider of innovative temperature-controlled supply chain solutions, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. F-Airgate will join Cryoport's CRYOPDP business unit and is expected to be accretive to earnings in FY 2021.

Cryoport, Inc.

Located in the heart of the European Union, F-Airgate has over two decades of experience in supply chain logistics, with a broad offering that includes premium transport services such as Next Flight Out solutions and Time Critical Courier Solutions. Acquiring F-Airgate will expand Cryoport's presence in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and is highly synergistic with CRYOPDP's strong European footprint with the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands. Bringing F-Airgate into the CRYOPDP business marks CRYOPDP's 11th site in Europe, and first facility in Belgium. This new facility in central Europe has a highly strategic location for both CRYOPDP and its customers, reinforcing CRYOPDP's global presence and its capacity to anticipate the growing needs of its customers in the life science sector, in areas where temperature-controlled solutions are vital.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, said, "This acquisition will expand our coverage in Europe and enable us to provide end-to-end solutions to both global and local customers in Belgium, which is a highly strategic area for Pharma/BioPharma activity in Europe. This region is fast becoming a hub for the development of cell and gene therapy, with hundreds of trials underway in the region. This tactical acquisition of F-Airgate will provide strategic impact for CRYOPDP as requests for local, on-the-ground operations in Belgium, a key market for BioPharma and R&D logistics, continues from many of our Biopharmaceutical/Pharma clients, as well as from potential new clients. With F-Airgate now operating as part of our growing CRYOPDP business unit, we are confident this acquisition will provide us with additional capacity in the EMEA region through F-Airgate's on-the-ground headquarters, agent network and numerous partnerships with local logistics providers."

Cryoport supports 86 clinical trials in the EMEA region and has agreements to support the commercial launch of several therapies that have received marketing approval in Europe, including KYMRIAH by Novartis, YESCARTA and TECARTUS by Gilead's Kite, Orchard Therapeutics' Libmeldy and ZYNTEGLO by bluebird bio.

According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, there are 209 companies developing cell and gene therapies in Europe and 378 clinical trials with sites in Europe.

About Cryoport, Inc.

Cryoport, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYRX) is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions and services, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and CRYOGENE, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that support the growing needs of these markets.

Cryoport's mission is to support life and health on earth through its advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. We support the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.cryoport.com or follow @cryoport on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cryoport for live updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the Company's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's industry, business, plans, strategy, acquisitions, including CRYOPDP and MVE Biological Solutions, financial results and financial condition. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, trends in the products markets, variations in the Company's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. The Company's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reports including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

Cryoport Contacts:
Todd Fromer / Elizabeth Barker
KCSA Strategic Communication
[email protected]/ [email protected]
P: 1-212-896-1203

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryoport-expands-global-supply-chain-network-with-belgium-acquisition-301293102.html

SOURCE Cryoport, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment

Please Login to leave a comment