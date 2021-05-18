Logo
WISPA Members Vote Cambium Networks Manufacturer of the Year for 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognized by Wireless Internet Service Providers as the Industry Leader

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 18, 2021

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading global provider of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi networking solutions, was awarded Manufacturer of the Year as voted by the members of the Wireless ISP Association (WISPA). Cambium Networks has now won WISPA's Manufacturer of the Year award four years in a row.

Cambium Networks Awarded WISPA Manufacturer of the Year for Four Years in a Row

"Wireless broadband is a proven, reliable and efficient technology to bridge the digital divide. Today, seven million individuals and businesses in the United States get their broadband from nearly 2,800 WISPs who serve their local communities," said Claude Aiken, president of WISPA. "We are proud to recognize Cambium Networks as the Manufacturer of the Year."

"Wireless ISPs are enabling digital inclusion. They are innovators who are intimately familiar with multiple technologies. They are also entrepreneurs who know how to move fast and win by offering competitive services," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO of Cambium Networks. "Broadband service providers have made multi-gigabit fixed wireless broadband a reality for urban and suburban areas. We are honored to be recognized by our network operator customers and are committed to working with our partners and customers to evolve our wireless fabric of connectivity solutions."

"Spectrum is a scarce resource for wireless service providers. Every day, our development and support teams collaborate with broadband service providers to find ways to efficiently deliver more throughput than alternatives. In this last year, our collaboration has led to our advancements in 60 GHz cnWave multi-gigabit millimeter wave technology, deploying more than 90,000 CBRS devices and Spectrum Access System (SAS) solutions, and most recently our cnMatrix TX ethernet switches specifically designed for tower deployments," said Scott Imhoff, senior vice president of product management for Cambium Networks. "We are pleased to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing our active engagement with this vibrant industry."

Cambium Networks' full range of solutions are available through its global network of partners.

About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

Media Contact:
Dave Reddy
Big Valley Marketing for Cambium
+1 (650) 868-4659
[email protected]

Cambium Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Cambium Networks)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wispa-members-vote-cambium-networks-manufacturer-of-the-year-for-2020-301293299.html

SOURCE Cambium Networks

