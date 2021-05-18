Ryvu Therapeutics announces participation in the UBS 2021 Global Healthcare Virtual Conference and the Erste Group Innovation Conference 2021

KRAKOW, Poland, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE:RVU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced today its plan to participate in two upcoming investor conferences: UBS 2021 Global Healthcare Virtual Conference and Erste Group Innovation Conference 2021.

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference will take place on May 24-26, 2021 and will once again create opportunity to connect corporate leaders with the global investor community, influential policymakers, and industry experts.

Pawel Przewiezlikowski, Chief Executive Officer at Ryvu Therapeutics, is scheduled to present a corporate overview and research updates on Tuesday, May 25 at 9:00 AM (ET). A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor/Media section of the Company's website, https://ryvu.com/investors-media/events-presentations/. After the event a 30-day archival replay will be also available.

Erste Group Innovation Conference will take place on May 26, 2021 and is a conference organized jointly by Erste Group Bank AG and Warsaw Stock Exchange, with an aim to bring together innovative European companies with CEE institutional investors.

Ryvu will host investor meetings during both events.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. RVU120 (SEL120) is a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24(MEN1703) is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia.

The Company was founded in 2007 (until 2019 operating under the name Selvita S.A.) and currently employs over 160 associates, including more than 80 PhDs. Ryvu is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu Therapeutics is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and is a component of sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics