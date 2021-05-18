Boqii to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Unaudited Financial Results on May 26, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Boqii's management will hold an earnings conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin using numbers below.



Phone Number International 1-412-902-4272 United States 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905945 Mainland China 4001-201203

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until June 2, 2021.



Phone Number International 1-412-317-0088 United States 1-877-344-7529 Replay Access Code 10153859

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.boqii.com/.

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is China's leading pet-focused platform. We are the leading destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private labels, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community also provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Boqii Holding Limited

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6882-6051

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: [email protected]

